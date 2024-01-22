“It’s a Bit Disappointing”: Christian Horner Once Defended Lando Norris’ Crimes Against His Own Driver

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner once interestingly defended Lando Norris when the latter was penalized for running Sergio Perez wide. The same is interesting as the Mexican drives for Red Bull and usually the team leaders protect their own drivers. The incident took place at the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix, a race in which Norris finished third instead of second because of the penalty.

Speaking of the incident between Norris and Perez, Horner told Sky Sports (as quoted by Lando Norris: A Biography), “I didn’t have a major problem with the Lando move. It was racing, it was hard racing. It was wheel-to-wheel. That’s racing. Otherwise, you’re going to get drivers just chucking themselves off the circuit and claiming penalties. So, it’s a bit disappointing“.

Due to the penalty, Norris dropped a position from second and it was Valtteri Bottas who ended up taking his place on the podium. While the British driver was happy with his podium finish, he did ensure to voice his frustrations with the stewards’ decision.

Norris explained how it was Perez who himself ran wide. However, that was not the only pivotal moment that the Briton had in the race. On his way to the podium finish, Norris also fought a hard battle with Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton praised Lando Norris for defending brilliantly

Although Lando Norris may have felt hard done by the penalty he received, there is no doubt that he drove a brilliant race at the 2021 Austrian GP. The young Briton brilliantly defended against his seven-time champion compatriot, Lewis Hamilton, to ensure that the Mercedes driver stayed behind him.

Norris’ defense was so astounding that he also earned Hamilton’s praises. The 39-year-old took to his radio and said, “Such a great driver, Lando“. Hamilton’s praises were interesting as drivers usually complain about their rivals on the radio and rarely have enough time to praise others.

Following the conclusion of the race, the interviewers ensured to ask Norris for his comments after receiving the highest of praises from one of the greatest of all time. On hearing the world champion’s remarks, Norris felt very proud of himself and replied, “Love you, Lewis“.

Once Norris received the praises from someone as successful as Hamilton, it was clear since then that F1 had found a new gem. Since that 2021 season, Norris has just improved from strength to strength.

The only thing other than a world championship that is missing from his list of accolades is a race win. Norris will now hope that McLaren can provide him with a strong enough car in the 2024 season to break that duck.