How Anthony Hamilton Once Forced Lewis Hamilton’s Grandfather to Accept a $25,300 ‘Gift’ to Seek Post-retirement Income

Lewis Hamilton has his roots deep in the Caribbean. As it turns out, he is Grenadian, after all. His grandfather used to live there, too. While he was famous in those parts due to his grandson’s exploits in F1, he once refused to accept a $25,300 by Anthony Hamilton, until the latter had to convince him otherwise.

According to Hamilton’s biography, author Frank Worrall wrote, “It was Anthony who insisted on upgrading the battered old Mitsubishi his dad used to drive around the island, replacing it with the new £20,000 minibus ($25,300). That way, he also provided a small income for Davidson, who had previously refused gifts for gifts’ sake.”

It took some convincing for Hamilton’s grandfather to accept the gift. But Anthony Hamilton made it possible. “When Anthony explained the motive behind the minibus – that it would provide the old man with a few pounds to help out in his retirement years and would also be safer to ferry around the kids – Davidson finally accepted his kind offer,” added Worrall.

Hamilton’s grandfather lived a life of humility and purpose. The seven-time world champion himself has never once snubbed his roots. Rather, the Silver Arrows’ talisman made it a point to visit his ancestral lands.

The time when Lewis Hamilton made a trip to meet up with his grandfather

Back in 2016, the now seven-time F1 world champion took a trip to Grenada to meet up with his grandfather. The Briton even took to his YouTube channel to post a video log of the trip and it was one of the most wholesome things ever.

Hamilton was mighty glad that he made the trip. As he revealed in the vlog, he got to meet his grandfather. What’s more, he even got a chance to spend some time with his 104-year-old great-grandmother, too.

Hamilton holds his identity and roots very close to his heart. He explained, “It doesn’t have to be just for one group of people, it can be for everyone. Hopefully, when I’m there people that can relate to (me) will see that it’s possible and also try to get into the sport.”

However, in 2018, his grandfather died at the age of 88 just days before clinching his fifth championship. The Mercedes star announced his demise himself back then.