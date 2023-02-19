How Much Did the FIA Earn From F1 Drivers and Teams for the 2022 Season?
The FIA’s earnings from the 10 F1 teams and the 20 drivers have been a hot topic of discussion ever since reigning world champion Max Verstappen labelled the amount as ‘absurd.’
The sport’s governing body charges all teams a fee to allow them and their drivers to participate in the world championship. The team’s fee includes a flat amount in addition to a set amount per point scored by them.
Even though the F1 2023 season is set to feature a record 23 races and six sprints, the FIA has not changed the amount they charge the teams for every point scored. Look at the total amount all teams will pay the FIA to enter the championship for the 2023 season.
How much did FIA charge drivers and teams to enter the 2023 F1 season?
According to a report by Motorsport.com, the FIA earned a whopping $26.7 million from teams to allow them and their drivers to enter the 2023 F1 championship.
As per the 2023 FIA Sporting Regulations, all teams are required to pay a flat fee of $617,687 in addition to an amount for every point they score.
The Constructors’ Championship is required to pay $7,441 for every point they score. Meanwhile, the rest of the nine teams are required to pay $6,174 for every point they score.
Amongst all the teams, Red Bull Racing obviously required to pay the most as they won both the Drivers’ and the Constructors’ Championships.
Under the assumption that the team will pay for themselves and their drivers, the report from Motorsport.com adds that the Milton Keyes outfit will pay a total of $7,869,008.
How much does each F1 team and driver pay the FIA?
The table below contains the total amount paid by each of the teams and their drivers to the FIA (numbers received from Motorsport.com):
Teams
|Sr. No.
|Team
|2022 Points
|Base Fee ($)
|Fee per point ($)
|Total Fee ($)
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|759
|617,687
|7,411
|6,242,636
|2
|Ferrari
|554
|617,687
|6,174
|4,038,083
|3
|Mercedes
|515
|617,687
|6,174
|3,797,297
|4
|Alpine
|173
|617,687
|6,174
|1,685,789
|5
|McLaren
|159
|617,687
|6,174
|1,599,353
|6
|Alfa Romeo Racing
|55
|617,687
|6,174
|957,257
|7
|Aston Martin
|55
|617,687
|6,174
|957,257
|8
|Haas
|37
|617,687
|6,174
|846,125
|9
|AlphaTauri
|35
|617,687
|6,174
|833,777
|10
|Williams
|8
|617,687
|6,174
|667,079
|11
|Total Amount
|21,624,653
Drivers
|Sr. No.
|Driver
|2022 Points
|Base Fee ($)
|Fee per point ($)
|Total Fee ($)
|1
|Max Verstappen
|454
|16,236
|2,100
|969,636
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|308
|16,236
|2,100
|663,036
|3
|Sergio Perez
|305
|16,236
|2,100
|656,736
|4
|George Russell
|275
|16,236
|2,100
|593,736
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|246
|16,236
|2,100
|532,836
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|240
|16,236
|2,100
|520,236
|7
|Lando Norris
|122
|16,236
|2,100
|272,436
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|92
|16,236
|2,100
|209,436
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|81
|16,236
|2,100
|186,336
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|49
|16,236
|2,100
|119,136
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|25
|16,236
|2,100
|68,736
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|23
|16,236
|2,100
|64,536
|13
|Lance Stroll
|18
|16,236
|2,100
|54,036
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|12
|16,236
|2,100
|41,436
|15
|Guanyu Zhou
|6
|16,236
|2,100
|28,836
|16
|Alexander Albon
|4
|16,236
|2,100
|24,636
|17
|Nick De Vries
|2
|16,236
|2,100
|20,436
|18
|Oscar Piastri
|0
|16,236
|2,100
|16,236
|19
|Nico Hülkenberg
|0
|16,236
|2,100
|16,236
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|0
|16,236
|2,100
|16,236
