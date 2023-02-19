HomeSearch

How Much Did the FIA Earn From F1 Drivers and Teams for the 2022 Season?

Vidit Dhawan
|Published 19/02/2023



Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz (55) of Team Spain spins out on turn one during the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The FIA’s earnings from the 10 F1 teams and the 20 drivers have been a hot topic of discussion ever since reigning world champion Max Verstappen labelled the amount as ‘absurd.’

The sport’s governing body charges all teams a fee to allow them and their drivers to participate in the world championship. The team’s fee includes a flat amount in addition to a set amount per point scored by them.

Even though the F1 2023 season is set to feature a record 23 races and six sprints, the FIA has not changed the amount they charge the teams for every point scored. Look at the total amount all teams will pay the FIA to enter the championship for the 2023 season.

How much did FIA charge drivers and teams to enter the 2023 F1 season?

According to a report by Motorsport.com, the FIA earned a whopping $26.7 million from teams to allow them and their drivers to enter the 2023 F1 championship.

As per the 2023 FIA Sporting Regulations, all teams are required to pay a flat fee of $617,687 in addition to an amount for every point they score.

The Constructors’ Championship is required to pay $7,441 for every point they score. Meanwhile, the rest of the nine teams are required to pay $6,174 for every point they score.

Amongst all the teams, Red Bull Racing obviously required to pay the most as they won both the Drivers’ and the Constructors’ Championships.

Under the assumption that the team will pay for themselves and their drivers, the report from Motorsport.com adds that the Milton Keyes outfit will pay a total of $7,869,008.

How much does each F1 team and driver pay the FIA?

The table below contains the total amount paid by each of the teams and their drivers to the FIA (numbers received from Motorsport.com):

Teams

Sr. No.Team2022 PointsBase Fee ($)Fee per point ($)Total Fee ($)
1Red Bull Racing759617,6877,4116,242,636
2Ferrari554617,6876,1744,038,083
3Mercedes515617,6876,1743,797,297
4Alpine173617,6876,1741,685,789
5McLaren159617,6876,1741,599,353
6Alfa Romeo Racing55617,6876,174957,257
7Aston Martin55617,6876,174957,257
8Haas37617,6876,174846,125
9AlphaTauri35617,6876,174833,777
10Williams8617,6876,174667,079
11Total Amount21,624,653

Drivers

Sr. No.Driver2022 PointsBase Fee ($)Fee per point ($)Total Fee ($)
1Max Verstappen45416,2362,100969,636
2Charles Leclerc30816,2362,100663,036
3Sergio Perez30516,2362,100656,736
4George Russell27516,2362,100593,736
5Carlos Sainz24616,2362,100532,836
6Lewis Hamilton24016,2362,100520,236
7Lando Norris12216,2362,100272,436
8Esteban Ocon9216,2362,100209,436
9Fernando Alonso8116,2362,100186,336
10Valtteri Bottas4916,2362,100119,136
11Kevin Magnussen2516,2362,10068,736
12Pierre Gasly2316,2362,10064,536
13Lance Stroll1816,2362,10054,036
14Yuki Tsunoda1216,2362,10041,436
15Guanyu Zhou616,2362,10028,836
16Alexander Albon416,2362,10024,636
17Nick De Vries216,2362,10020,436
18Oscar Piastri016,2362,10016,236
19Nico Hülkenberg016,2362,10016,236
20Logan Sargeant016,2362,10016,236

