How Much Did the FIA Earn From F1 Drivers and Teams for the 2022 Season?

The FIA’s earnings from the 10 F1 teams and the 20 drivers have been a hot topic of discussion ever since reigning world champion Max Verstappen labelled the amount as ‘absurd.’

The sport’s governing body charges all teams a fee to allow them and their drivers to participate in the world championship. The team’s fee includes a flat amount in addition to a set amount per point scored by them.

Even though the F1 2023 season is set to feature a record 23 races and six sprints, the FIA has not changed the amount they charge the teams for every point scored. Look at the total amount all teams will pay the FIA to enter the championship for the 2023 season.

How much did FIA charge drivers and teams to enter the 2023 F1 season?

According to a report by Motorsport.com, the FIA earned a whopping $26.7 million from teams to allow them and their drivers to enter the 2023 F1 championship.

As per the 2023 FIA Sporting Regulations, all teams are required to pay a flat fee of $617,687 in addition to an amount for every point they score.

The Constructors’ Championship is required to pay $7,441 for every point they score. Meanwhile, the rest of the nine teams are required to pay $6,174 for every point they score.

Amongst all the teams, Red Bull Racing obviously required to pay the most as they won both the Drivers’ and the Constructors’ Championships.

Under the assumption that the team will pay for themselves and their drivers, the report from Motorsport.com adds that the Milton Keyes outfit will pay a total of $7,869,008.

How much does each F1 team and driver pay the FIA?

The table below contains the total amount paid by each of the teams and their drivers to the FIA (numbers received from Motorsport.com):

Teams

Sr. No. Team 2022 Points Base Fee ($) Fee per point ($) Total Fee ($) 1 Red Bull Racing 759 617,687 7,411 6,242,636 2 Ferrari 554 617,687 6,174 4,038,083 3 Mercedes 515 617,687 6,174 3,797,297 4 Alpine 173 617,687 6,174 1,685,789 5 McLaren 159 617,687 6,174 1,599,353 6 Alfa Romeo Racing 55 617,687 6,174 957,257 7 Aston Martin 55 617,687 6,174 957,257 8 Haas 37 617,687 6,174 846,125 9 AlphaTauri 35 617,687 6,174 833,777 10 Williams 8 617,687 6,174 667,079 11 Total Amount 21,624,653

Drivers

Sr. No. Driver 2022 Points Base Fee ($) Fee per point ($) Total Fee ($) 1 Max Verstappen 454 16,236 2,100 969,636 2 Charles Leclerc 308 16,236 2,100 663,036 3 Sergio Perez 305 16,236 2,100 656,736 4 George Russell 275 16,236 2,100 593,736 5 Carlos Sainz 246 16,236 2,100 532,836 6 Lewis Hamilton 240 16,236 2,100 520,236 7 Lando Norris 122 16,236 2,100 272,436 8 Esteban Ocon 92 16,236 2,100 209,436 9 Fernando Alonso 81 16,236 2,100 186,336 10 Valtteri Bottas 49 16,236 2,100 119,136 11 Kevin Magnussen 25 16,236 2,100 68,736 12 Pierre Gasly 23 16,236 2,100 64,536 13 Lance Stroll 18 16,236 2,100 54,036 14 Yuki Tsunoda 12 16,236 2,100 41,436 15 Guanyu Zhou 6 16,236 2,100 28,836 16 Alexander Albon 4 16,236 2,100 24,636 17 Nick De Vries 2 16,236 2,100 20,436 18 Oscar Piastri 0 16,236 2,100 16,236 19 Nico Hülkenberg 0 16,236 2,100 16,236 20 Logan Sargeant 0 16,236 2,100 16,236

