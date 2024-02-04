Not Her Son, but This F1 Driver Is Inspiring Oscar Piastri’s Mom Through Pilates Class

In the realm of sports, certain moments serve as an inspiration for ordinary individuals. One such moment occurred in the life of Oscar Piastri’s mom, Nicole Piastri. However, contrary to expectations, her son did not bring about this inspirational moment. Instead, Nicole drew inspiration from Alpine driver Esteban Ocon after his brutal outing during the Qatar Grand Prix.

Advertisement

While sharing her thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “Hot one in Melbourne today. I had to draw on Esteban’s Qatar helmet vom race as inspiration to get through my Pilates class.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NicolePiastri/status/1754026681382453477?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Nicole pointed to one of the most physically demanding Formula 1 races in Qatar last year. In that particular race, Esteban Ocon vomited inside his helmet after just 15 laps because of the intense heat on the track.

However, in the face of this challenge, he demonstrated an unwavering determination not to give up. Ultimately, Ocon secured a fantastic seventh-place finish after the 57-lap race.

The incident occurred in temperatures exceeding 31 degrees Celsius. However, what posed an extraordinary challenge for the drivers on Sunday was dealing with the high levels of humidity.

It is pertinent to note that it wasn’t just Ocon who faced this deadly situation. Williams’ driver Logan Sargeant, in fact, had to retire his car 17 laps before the finish as he felt unwell in the cockpit.

How did Oscar Piastri respond to the Qatar GP race?

Oscar Piastri achieved a career-best second-place finish during the Qatar Grand Prix weekend. Following a sprint victory at the same venue, Piastri navigated the circuits adeptly.

Advertisement

Moreover, his outstanding performance earned him the Driver of the Day honors. Speaking about this accomplishment with Sky Sport, Piastri disclosed that at first, he believed his team was informing him of a penalty rather than for attaining this honor.

This thought stemmed from the fact that he had already faced a penalty during qualifying. At that time, his quickest qualifying lap was invalidated because of a breach in track limits. Even though the race did bring him moments of joy, Piastri disclosed that it was anything but an enjoyable experience.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lovepiastri/status/1711091402568806909?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After the race, Piastri stated that it was “definitely the hardest race” he had ever competed in. This was evident as the Australian collapsed on the floor from exhaustion in the cool-down room. Piastri also added, “It was hot. With the three stops, it was basically flat-out. It was 57 qualifying laps, which I definitely feel like I’ve done.”

Oscar Piastri’s impressive display in the intense heat earned him praise from Karun Chandhok as well. The F1 commentator noted that despite facing pressure from Lando Norris, Piastri showcased a solid rookie mentality. In closing, Chandhok stated that Piastri has attained a level of physical fitness that places him among the best drivers.