“I Didn’t Want To Destroy Nikita Mazepin”: Guenther Steiner Claims Nikita Mazepin Is Collateral Damage Amidst F1’s Support for Ukraine

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Haas Formula One Team engineer Guenther Steiner is interviewed before practice for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Guenther Steiner managed to help Haas traverse through a tricky 2022 season. Netflix’s Drive To Survive perfectly encapsulates Tyrolean’s joy on securing points in the season opener in Bahrain and Magnussen’s pole in Brazil.

And the lows, including his tumultuous relationship with Mick Schumacher. But probably the biggest challenge that Haas faced was sacking Nikita Mazepin and title sponsor Uralkali.

Right before the 2022 season started, the Russian military invaded Ukraine. This brought international action against Russia and Russian athletes.

🚨BREAKING Haas has decided to terminate their partnership with Uralkali.

Nikita Mazepin is out from the team. Team statement:#F1 pic.twitter.com/cTRRfpUUcg — Osservatore Sportivo (@OsOfficialF1) March 5, 2022

The team had to sever ties with the driver and his father’s fertilizer company. But the move could also have deeply affected Haas’s future in F1.

Guenther Steiner reveals he had talks with Uralkali before the termination

Guenther Steiner reveals that once news broke out about Russia’s invasion, it was clear they would have a problem with Uralkali. Uralkali is owned by Dimitry Mazepin, father of Haas driver Nikita Mazepin and a very close ally of Vladimir Putin.

Uralkali was Haas’s title sponsor, and the Russian fertilizer giant bankrolled the F1 team. So, terminating the contract would surely attract a hefty lawsuit and the possibility of losing funds.

Steiner revealed, “There was a long run-up to the invasion. As a person, I was hoping it wouldn’t happen. Then one morning The news broke that Russia invaded Ukraine. And I was like what the f**k now?”

Despite the threat of losing funds, he reveals he was forced to take immediate action. And the decision was taken following a lengthy conversation with team owner Gene Haas and Uralkali’s chairman.

He added, “I spoke with all the board. I don’t have to tell you what was said. I spoke with the chairman of Uralkali, and with Gene and at night we finished the relationship.”

Steiner on firing Mazepin

Guenther Steiner has shown his frustration with Nikita Mazepin’s erratic driving style. The team boss erupted angrily at the Russian driver’s slow pace and frequent spins in Season 4 of Drive to Survive.

At first, Steiner hesitated to fire the driver as it would destroy his racing career. He clarified, “We did not know what to do with Nikita at the time because I didn’t want to destroy a young man’s career.”

As the sanctions on Russia increased, Russian drivers could no longer drive under their nation’s flag. Moreover, Uk’s motor sporting authority outright banned Russian drivers from participating on their soil.

Nikita Mazepin is launching a new foundation called ‘We Compete As One’ to support athletes who cannot compete “for political reasons”. Ex-sponsor Uralkali has asked Haas for a full refund to help set up the initiative. Full story: https://t.co/5FveCcJfYl pic.twitter.com/GNlJnna0zx — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 9, 2022

Soon it became clear that Haas had to let go of the 23-year-old driver’s services. He said, “When it came to light that this would not stop we made the decision a few weeks later that he could not start the season for us.”

Mazepin and Uralkali revolted against Haas’s wrongful termination, demanding a $13 Million refund. The team rejected the demand.

