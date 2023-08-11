Lewis Hamilton Comes Out of Hiding, Shakes Up the Internet, and Leaves With Just Two Words

Lewis Hamilton has been enjoying his summer break by spending time with his dog, Roscoe. The Briton recently put up several Tweets about how he is training Roscoe to skateboard. After putting up a few posts, he left with just two words for his fans.

The only reason Hamilton seems to have come online is to answer some of his fans’ repeated queries. When asked if Roscoe is getting better at skateboarding, the Mercedes driver replied, “He’s closer to going pro“. Soon after the 38-year-old updated his fans by telling them that Roscoe was asleep.

In another post, a fan also asked Hamilton if Roscoe can do any tricks, to which the 38-year-old replied, “Ya“. After stating the same, Hamilton then just left by writing two words, “Talk later“. Since the Briton had such a short interaction with his fans, most of them put out memes about how he returned to social media after so long and went offline again in a hurry.

Fans react hilariously as Lewis Hamilton makes brief online appearance

Several fans such as Val put out memes after Lewis Hamilton just replied “to two fans on Twitter” and then went offline again.

On similar lines, another fan stated how the Briton “decided to create a bit of chaos” on social media and then went offline again.

And then there were some other fans such as Kristina who put out a hilarious meme to explain how Hamilton logged into Twitter after a long time.

While social media was buzzing to see Hamilton appear online after a long time, the Briton seems busy in improving Roscoe’s skillset while skateboarding.

Hamilton compares Roscoe to Tony Hawk

Lewis Hamilton has been teaching Roscoe to skateboard for over a year now and seems proud to see his efforts pay off. Last year, the Briton put up a video of Roscoe flaunting his skills on the skateboard.

The 38-year-old was so impressed with his dog that he compared him to professional skateboarder Tony Hawk. This is just one of the many instances when fans have got to witness the close bond of Hamilton and Roscoe.