mobile app bar

“I Nearly Drowned”: Lewis Hamilton Shares Near Death Experience He Had While Surfing

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“I Nearly Drowned”: Lewis Hamilton Shares Near Death Experience He Had While Surfing

Credits: IMAGO Motorsport Images

While on the Hot Ones show with host Sean Evans, Lewis Hamilton was asked about the worst wipe-out he had faced while surfing. Braving through some intense hot wings, the seven-time world champion narrated a near-death experience that almost saw him run out of luck.

Hamilton revealed that the worst wipe-out he had ever experienced was when he was out surfing with Kelly Slater. As it turns out, the #44 driver was ambushed by four monster waves which even led to his surfboard being snapped in two. In the end, he weathered the storm but it got him closest to death.

Describing the exercise of ducking in, catching hold of the reef, and waiting for the wave to pass, Hamilton said that he had to do it three times consecutively. “I nearly ran out of air, you know, I nearly drowned”, he explained.

According to Surfer Today, the Briton actually got his first taste of surfing during his relationship with Nicole Scherzinger. After their breakup, the #44 driver kept at it and was eventually mentored by the likes of Slater and Kai Lenny into really falling in love with the sport.

Lewis Hamilton is an adventure sports freak

Lewis Hamilton is really an adrenaline junkie and surfing is not the only sport he likes to dabble in when he’s not driving. For instance, he is also an avid skydiver.

Hamilton’s inherent affinity for adventure sports probably stems from his F1 lifestyle. Once out of the car, it isn’t a far stretch to imagine the Briton seeking to replace the thrill and adrenaline rush elsewhere.

With such activities often involving high risks, one would expect Mercedes not to be in favor of them. However, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is more than happy to allow the 39-year-old to indulge in such activities.

SilverArrows.net quoted the Austrian as once revealing, “Others meditate or run, but Lewis jumps out of a plane to clear his head. And he should!” Wolff then also explained that as long as Hamilton continues to perform on the track, he doesn’t mind what the Briton chooses to do in his spare time.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these