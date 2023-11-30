Watch: Lewis Hamilton Kicks Off Post-Season Thrills With Chilling Mid-Air Stunts in Dubai

Lewis Hamilton‘s winter holiday has taken an exciting turn with the conclusion of the 2023 Formula 1 season. According to reports, Briton was recently seen in Dubai performing mid-air stunts that captivated social media enthusiasts.

Following the conclusion of the demanding F1 season with a commendable P3, Lewis Hamilton is likely anticipating a much-needed break to refresh. In light of this, Hamilton was recently observed discussing his off-season plans ahead of the Las Vegas GP.

During an ESPN interview with Gary Striewski, Hamilton mentioned that he would wrap up his professional commitments by December 10th. Expanding on this, Hamilton mentioned, “I don’t finish work till the 10th of Dec. Then I’m going to go to LA, work on some music for a little bit. A friend of mine is having a baby, so I’ll be there for that. Then family time in the mountains, fresh air, hiking, cross-country skiing.”

It seems that the Mercedes master forgot to bring up his next trip to Dubai during the conversation. Recently, Hamilton was spotted participating in a skydiving collaboration with professional skydiver Nalia Nazer. As per Nalia Nazer’s recent post on Instagram, Lewis Hamilton was seen pushing her out of a plane with parachutes on.

The clip also showcases Hamilton and Nalia, accompanied by two others, performing a thrilling skydiving formation. Hamilton’s escapade has certainly sparked a social media craze, capturing the attention of fans toward his off-season pursuits.

Fans react to Lewis Hamilton’s off-season adventures

Lewis Hamilton has been a long-time enthusiast of skydiving, and interestingly, this isn’t his initial experience. The seven-time champion has undertaken over 80 skydiving attempts, finding an adrenaline rush in this adventurous activity. Nevertheless, when fans saw Hamilton jumping from a height of over 10,000 feet, they deluged the Twitter F1 platform with diverse reactions.

While offering remarks, a portion of the fans commended the distinctive formation displayed during the adventurous activity.

