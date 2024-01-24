Only One Person Gets the Ultimate Bragging Rights For Defeating Max Verstappen at What He Loves

Aside from being a world champion F1 driver and an accomplished sim racer, Max Verstappen is also an elite FIFA player who at one point ranked as high as number 21 in the world. While none of his friends or family members can brag about defeating him in the game, his physio and trainer, Bradley Scanes, can, as he revealed while appearing as a guest in an interview on the YouTube channel ‘The Red Flags Podcast.’

Advertisement

Scanes was working with Verstappen right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, and the two spent a lot of time together in the bubble. Apart from keeping their health in check, the two often engaged in various activities, including playing darts and FIFA.

Advertisement

Once the pandemic hit, the activities intensified, with Scanes and Verstappen playing a lot of games to avoid boredom. Verstappen was equally competitive in each sport and did not let his trainer win anything. In darts, Scanes claimed Verstappen hit “what he wanted to,” and in FIFA, there was no getting past the Dutchman. As such, Scanes lost to Verstappen almost every time.

However, Verstappen finally had to settle for a loss, as Scanes fondly remembers defeating the elite FIFA player. Playing as Premier League club Manchester City, Scanes defeated Verstappen’s Real Madrid 5-4, with the former taking a 4-0 lead before halftime.

It was an impressive feat for Scanes, but one could understand if Verstappen went easy on him. After all, the Red Bull driver goes up against pro-players, giving them a run for their money.

FIFA is also a means of getting in the zone for Max Verstappen

Since his childhood days, Max Verstappen has been an avid fan of FIFA and continues to spend hours on the game, despite being a three-time F1 world champion and part of an eSports racing team.

Pressure never really got the better of the 26-year-old, as Alex Albon once revealed the Dutchman would always seem very relaxed before a qualifying session or a feature race while the other drivers would engage in some activity to calm down their nerves.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kingJibz98/status/1452382198930214917?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Addressing the same, Verstappen revealed the relaxation stemmed from FIFA. The Dutchman claimed he would open a series of FIFA packs before each race, and the anticipation of packing a great player card would always help him calm himself down before any session.

His love for gaming is so much that JZ design even made him a custom PlayStation game case. Even Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was in awe of how Verstappen balanced his two favorite things as he revealed Verstappen played FIFA for 14 hours before winning the 2021 US GP.