“I need this”: Carlos Sainz craves $400,000 new Ferrari SUV

Ferrari revealed their new car, the Purosangue, and their F1 driver Carlos Sainz is in love with the model.

Ferrari is one of the most famous car companies in the world. They have been known for their famous sporty and elegant-looking models for several decades since their launch. Recently, however, they revealed a new car that is different from what a conventional car out of their Maranello base looks like.

The four-seater Purosangue has been labeled as a car that’s not an SUV. It comes with a 6.5-liter V-12 engine which delivers 715 horsepower. Just like all other Ferraris, it is also very fast and can reach a speed of 100 mph in just 3.3 seconds (from a standstill).

Purosangue by name and by nature: the #FerrariPurosangue’s sleek, athletic exterior sets it apart from other four-door, four-seater cars.

Carlos Sainz, who is driving for Scuderia Ferrari in F1, was in love with the car. When Ferrari posted pictures of the Purosangue, Sainz kept his message of admiration short and straightforward. “I need this,” the Spaniard wrote in his re-shared post.

His teammate and 5-time GP winner Charles Leclerc too was stunned by this new model. He too shared quite a few photos of this car and wrote, “Just incredible”. Sainz revealed that he has a car that is being made specially for him by Ferrari. However, what that model that is going to be is something fans have to wait and see.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc hoping for strong finish to 2022 season

The current F1 season has been very difficult for the Tifosi to digest. They started the year with strong hope that this was the year they could fight for the World Championship. It started favorably for them too, as they won two our of the opening three races.

Since then reliability issues and horrible strategy calls on their part have seen them lose out on big points to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. With just six races to go now, it seems highly unlikely that Leclerc will be able to overturn Verstappen’s 116 point lead at the top.

Sainz meanwhile, struggled immensely in the opening few races of the season. Since then, he has gotten used to the F1-75. The 27-year-old is now much closer to Leclerc in the races. He even won his first Grand Prix earlier this July at Silverstone.

Ferrari may be losing out on the Championship this year, but they have made tremendous progress after what has been a woeful couple of years for them. Sainz and Leclerc will be hoping for a few more victories to have a strong end to the 2022 campaign.

