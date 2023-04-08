“I Think He is the Perfect Guy for You”: Charles Leclerc Once Pleaded a Fan to Stick With Her Boyfriend

Charles Leclerc is definitely among the most handsome men on the Formula 1 grid. So, there is no surprise behind his humungous female fan following, who were even happy about his breakup with Charlotte Sine.

But among the most unusual fan stories, a woman named Nicole stood out last year. Apparently, she has such a big crush on the Ferrari superstar that her boyfriend had to meet Leclerc and convince the 25-year-old to make a relationship-saving plea.

A video posted by Instagram user nicoletatter, who is ‘the big fan’ of Leclerc in this story, shows the Monegasque request on her boyfriend’s behalf.

“Hey Nicole, I Hope you are well. Just wanted to let you know I just met Rafael and I think he is the perfect guy for you. So I wish you all the happiness in the world!” said Leclerc.

. @Charles_Leclerc video message for the fan‘s girlfriend 😂❤️ “I just met Rafa and I think he is the perfect guy for you. So I wish you all the happiness in the world!” 🎥 : rbfilippeddu#F1 #Charles16 pic.twitter.com/Q1kE29OOdL — Charles Leclerc Fan Page (@LeclercNews) August 3, 2022

Charles Leclerc seems to find a new love

At the end of the last year, Leclerc shared news about his breakup with her ex-girlfriend Charlotte Sine. He added that despite the split, the two are maintaining cordial relations and needed further privacy.

Now, almost four months after the breakup, Leclerc seems to find a new love in his life. As per the rumors, the Monegasque is dating Alexandra Saint Mleux. She is reportedly an Art History student in France and hails from Italy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Random Art I Enjoy (@alexandramalenart)

The Sun reports that they were spotted together, and more than friendship is brewing between them. Apart from that, nothing else is known about her. Only time will tell whether this mystery woman is actually ruling the heart of the Ferrari star.

A disappointing start to 2023

The new season has been pretty tough for the 25-year-old. With three races already gone by, the Ferrari star has only six points in the championship standings. By his own admission, Leclerc claims this is the worst start to the season.

Didn’t drive well enough and a messy Q3 means we’ll only start P7. But the race is tomorrow, and I’ll give everything to come back 👊 pic.twitter.com/L8mEWOXN1e — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) April 1, 2023

On the other hand, his chief rival Max Verstappen is once again cruising over everyone else to win yet another world title. Last year, at least Leclerc contested for the championship for a while this season, but this year, he doesn’t even appear in the picture.

Red Bull is so dominant that the biggest adversary to Verstappen in 2023 is his own teammate Sergio Perez. However, by everyone’s admission, even he won’t be able to sustain a prolonged challenge against the Dutchman.