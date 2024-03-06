Qiddiya F1 Track: Everything to Know about the New F1 Track in Saudi Arabia

Formula 1 is all set to visit the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the fourth edition of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend. However, as per the latest announcement, this circuit is likely to host the Saudi Arabian GP until 2026 only. From 2027 onwards, the Saudi Arabian GP will likely feature at the new Qiddiya F1 track (subject to when the construction ends). Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) managing director Abdullah Al-Dawood confirmed the same via an official announcement on March 5.

Al-Dawood said (as quoted by Racingnews365.com), “The Speed Park Track will be a true embodiment of Qiddiya’s power of play philosophy. And position Qiddiya City as the home of Saudi motorsport and one of the world’s leading motorsport venues“.

Here is a look at everything you need to know about the Qiddiya F1 track from the number of DRS zones to the number of corners the new circuit will have.

Saudi Arabian GP: Details of Qiddiya F1 track

Although the details of the length of the Qiddiya F1 track have not been revealed, reports have claimed that the new circuit is expected to be the longest on the calendar. Currently, Belgium’s iconic Spa-Francorchamps has the longest track on the F1 calendar.

SPA has a total length of 7.004 km (4.352 mi). The Belgian GP only has 44 laps, the Qiddiya F1 track will most likely have even fewer laps for the race.

Meanwhile, the table below contains information about the other crucial specifications of the Qiddiya F1 track:

Length of the track Undisclosed Number of DRS zones 3 Elevation difference 108m Number of corners 21 Number of garages 80

Former F1 driver Alex Wurz and circuit designer Hermann Tilke worked on the Qiddiya F1 track’s layout together. Tilke, who has been a racer himself, has designed a lot of F1 circuits drivers race on today. His latest projects include the Las Vegas Strip Circuit (2023) and the Jeddah Corniche Circuit (2021), which currently hosts the Saudi Arabian GP.

As for the new F1 track, Tilke’s design will include a mix of a street and a permanent track. Saudi Arabia is keen to produce this new circuit as a part of their Saudi Vision 2030 initiative. Qiddiya City is one of Saudi Arabia’s megaprojects and is located on the outskirts of the capital city, Riyadh.