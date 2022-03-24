F1

“I think it was always a very fine margin”: Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen would have been overtaken by the Ferraris even if he ignored their strategy call

"I think they just need to figure out a few things" - Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz expect Mercedes to rise back to the top soon enough
Somin Bhattacharjee

"Norris' pace in Bahrain was a true indication for McLaren" - Daniel Ricciardo does not think McLaren can score points in coming races at the moment
