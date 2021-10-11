“I will aim for six wins”– Charles Leclerc claims to be unrealistic despite being real life realistic

“I will aim for six wins”– Charles Leclerc aims to win all six remaining races this year, as Ferrari indicates their progress in Turkey.

Charles Leclerc was mightily impressive in Turkey last Sunday; the Monegasque gave a P4 to Ferrari, indicating their actual development across the year. At one moment, Leclerc was in the situation of winning the race.

However, a poor tyre strategy also stripped him from a potential podium position after Sergio Perez overtook the Monegasque. The Maranello based team is in a strong position to end the season at P3, though they are still 7.5 points behind their rivals- McLaren.

Gave absolutely everything for the win but the tyres couldn’t hold on until the end. Gutted it cost us the podium at the end but still leaving with good points in 4th 👊 pic.twitter.com/PO0hNsVdzx — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) October 10, 2021

However, Leclerc has different ambitions, as he targets to fetch 150 points by himself in the remaining six races, meaning he wants to win all six. An unrealistic goal considering how fast Red Bull and Mercedes are compared to Ferrari.

“I am someone who tries to analyse the situation well, usually I set realistic goals, but the truth is that I always think about winning. It seems unrealistic, but if there are six races left between now and the end of the season, I will aim for six wins!” said Leclerc to Sky Italia.

“I don’t think it is realistically possible, but if there is an opportunity I will try, just like I did in Turkey. In these six races we will certainly work to grow, to start the new era of Formula 1 in 2022 in the best possible way!”

Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Ferrai- A decisive force in 2022

After a tough 2020 setback, Ferrari claimed that they will be doing damage control in 2021 and would only think of challenging for the championship in 2022.

And so far, they seem to be working on the right path, as they have progressed immensely within a year. The Turkish GP exhibition was enough to shut their doubters.

So, on paper, along with Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, Ferrari looks like a force to reckon with in 2022, especially after the new regulations, but how far they will go is remained to be seen.