“I Wouldn’t Be Here Pregnant”: Kimi Raikkonen Leaving $10 Million Cash Flow Convinced Wife Minttu Raikkonen to Make Crucial Family Decision

Tanish Chachra
|Published 12/04/2023

Kimi Raikkonen, with his wife, Minttu Raikkonen, is expecting a third child in his family. Recently the latter shared photos of her baby shower on Instagram, where she wore clothes from her wedding collection, as revealed by Finnish designer Katri Niskanen.

While the Raikkonens are looking forward to having their newborn in this world, Minttu has already disclosed to the world that it will be a baby girl. But it wouldn’t have been possible if the 2007 Formula 1 champion hadn’t retired.

Kimi declared that after the 2021 season, he wouldn’t compete in the apex motorsport series. At that time, he was earning $10 million a year. But dropping an impressive flow of income only convinced Minttu that it was the right time for his wife to expand the family.

Minttu Raikkonen reasons why Kimi Raikkonen needed to retire

When Kimi was driving for Ferrari, he had two kids, Robin and Rianna. But now, with his retirement, the 43-year-old remains at home more often, and for Minttu, it was the right opportunity to bring the new kid.

“I wouldn’t be here pregnant with the third baby if he was still driving,” said Minttu to Vogue. She reasoned this logic by saying that Kimi being more present with the family made herself push for another baby at 36.

Age is also a reason for it, as she couldn’t have waited for Kimi to be available later for a new kid, as she “didn’t want to be too old,” for the third child. So according to her, this was the right time.

Get me a brother next time

Robin is the eldest among the two children the Raikkonens currently have. But with another sister coming on his way, as per Minttu, he hasn’t shown much pleasure around having two sisters.

The Iceman’s wife even revealed that Robin asked his parents to have a boy next time if they planned to get pregnant once again. But little the kid knows how it works.

While Kimi and Minttu are waiting for their newborn, the former F1 driver is actively developing future athletes in both of his kids. Often his wife posts Instagram stories of them getting trained in racing and Ice Hockey while the Iceman keeps an eye on them.

