“Iceman and Joey Tribbiani together in one video!”-Kimi Raikkonen and Matt LeBlanc’s hilarious interaction in Lotus’ promotional car launch video

Kimi Raikkonen came together with ‘Friends’ actor Matt LeBlanc during a promotional video shot by Lotus back in 2013.

After winning the World Championship with Ferrari in 2007, Raikkonen stayed in Maranello for two more seasons. In 2010 he decided to step away from F1 to focus in other racing ventures.

His return to the sport in 2012 was with Lotus, and it was a hugely successful season for him as he finished third in the Drivers’ Championship that year. The team finished fourth in the Constructors’ Standings.

“Leave me alone, I know what to do.” Kimi Raikkonen Abu Dhabi 2012 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Ax6cAeEROI — WTF1 (@wtf1official) November 4, 2021

At the 2012 Abu Dhabi GP, Raikkonen produced one of his career’s most iconic moments. He won his and Lotus’ first race of the year in Yas Island that evening. However, it was his conversation on the team radio which stole the show.

His engineer kept updating him about Ferrari’s Fernando Alonso who was chasing him. An annoyed Raikkonen only wanted to focus on his race, and snapped back at his engineer saying, “I know what I’m doing, leave me alone!”

Also read: “It’s getting harder and harder to defend Mick Schumacher”- F1 Twitter reacts to rumors of Haas removing the 22-year old German from the team

Kimi Raikkonen asking Joey Tribbiani to leave him alone

Matt LeBlanc came together with Raikkonen for a promotional shoot the very next season. Ahead of Lotus’ car launch, the Friends star interviewed the Finn, asking him about the car.

LeBlanc asked a total of three questions to the Iceman before he flipped. “What can you tell me about the new car?” he asked. Raikkonen replied with a very ‘Kimi’ answer, curtly saying, “I don’t know.”

LeBlanc continued with his questions, and asked him if the car was faster or could be handled better than the previous year’s car. Raikkonen followed suit with his answers, as he said he didn’t have an answer to either question.

When the 54-year asked the Lotus driver if it had a better electronic package. Raikkonen then went on to repeat his famous quote, “Just leave me alone, I know what I’m doing.” LeBlanc followed the former World Champion’s instructions, patted him on the shoulder and left. Raikkonen gave the actor a salute before he left the frame.

It was a fun interaction between two icons in their respective field. Raikkonen, who usually does not enjoy doing these videos, seemed fairly amused at how the actor who played Joey Tribbiani, could hide his laughter!

Also read: “I don’t think it was fair”– Sebastian Vettel defends Dan Fallows who got shamed amidst Red Bull-Aston Martin controversy