“If something happens to their hair, I will destroy Ferrari”: F1 fans devastated after seeing Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz stressed after double DNF in Azerbaijan

Ferrari has been ridiculed by Formula 1 fans following their Charles Leclerc-Carlos Sainz disaster at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

This Sunday’s race saw double Ferrari failure with no Ferrari-powered car scoring a single race point. Sainz had been running P4 when he pulled off the track on Lap 9 with what he assumed was a “brake-by-wire” issue which then turned out to be a hydraulic issue.

However, on Lap 20, teammate Leclerc was leading the race until smoke billowed from the back of his F1-75 leading to his second technical setback in three races.

This left the Scuderia fans devastated after both the cars were forced to retire. Many fans believe that their recent performance is reminiscent of Sebastian Vettel’s days at the team, when strategical errors, engine problems, and an underperforming car resulted in a series of uncomfortable circumstances.

The four-time world champion’s hairstyles became a bit of a meme towards the end of his Scuderia career. But he has now grown an impressive barnet during his Aston Martin tenure.

Fans believe Sainz and Leclerc might struggle the same way as Vettel did. A Reddit user said “Leclerc and Sainz now understand why Seb had to get a hair transplant”

“If something happens to their glorious hair, I will destroy Ferrari,” added another.

Just really want to know what happened and why was it Ferrari pic.twitter.com/91P1HZI0J5 — rie (@High5Forever) January 27, 2021

At the start of 2021, photos from pre-season testing worryingly showed that he had lost most of his hair. But recent photos of the German have emerged with him sporting a full head of hair.

Some speculate that when Vettel left Ferrari in 2020, the Maranello team recorded their worst finish in over four decades. So naturally, all the pressure and all the stress probably took a toll on his hair.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s reaction to Ferrari’s double DNF

Leclerc told Sky Sports soon after his race ended, “It hurts. We need to investigate so that this does not happen again. I’m at a loss for words to express it. It’s quite discouraging. It’s something we need to look into.”

He was at a loss for words with huge disappointment, he added “I just hope we can jump back from it and be on top of those things.” Meanwhile, Sainz admits that the recent incident has provided him with an additional issue of not being able to build momentum in the 2022 season.

Despite the fact that it has previously afflicted his teammate, he admits that reliability was not one of his concerns heading into the Baku race.

The Azerbaijan GP marked the first time this season that a Fe1rrari-powered car failed to score a single point as Valtteri Bottas finished 11th and Mick Schumacher ended 14th.

It was a frightening day for Ferrari with Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu and Haas’ Kevin Magnussen also suffering failures. “It’s a difficult day for the team, a difficult day for all the Ferrari family.”

“But I’m sure we will look into it and we will stay united and keep pushing. It’s still a long season ahead.” The Spaniard told the media.

