“If There’s a Woman Who Is Beating Everyone...”: Max Verstappen Has His Say on Racing Against a Female F1 Driver

For long, the biggest issue prevalent in the industry of motorsports has been the lack of women’s participation. Of late, though, a surge in the popularity of motorsports, and especially F1, has seen a rise in the number of female followers, however, only a few dream of joining the sport as potential drivers on the grid.

With increased calls for equality across all backgrounds, F1 has a great opportunity to add several significant women to its growing roster. However, a number of challenges across various aspects of the sport have made achieving the goal a tough ask. Speaking about the same in an interview (quoted on X by RBR News), Max Verstappen detailed his views.

The Dutchman said that given the lesser involvement of women as drivers, the chances of one of them getting to the top of the mountain grow significantly less. However, he added that there is no reason why an F1 team principal would be against the idea of having a successful female driver on their team.

“If there’s a woman who is beating everyone else, then they will have the opportunity to get to Formula 1, but it’s just that there are less women in the sport and the percentage to make it to the top is lower.”

The F1 academy, headed by Susie Wolff, stands as a beacon of hope for all women hoping to become a part of the sport one day. While introducing a female driver on the grid is a priority, the sport also needs to work on providing enough exposure to females so they take an interest in joining the technical aspect of the sport. Claire Williams, one of only two women to have ever managed an F1 team, stands as another example of how women can also be a significant part of the sport, provided they show dedication and get appropriate exposure.

Max Verstappen owes his success to his mother just as much as his father

The participation of women in an F1 world extends far beyond the confines of them being a part of the sport themselves. Their support for their sons who make the grid is another crucial aspect that adds to the inclusivity of the sport. While Jos Verstappen often earns all the credit for Max Verstappen‘s success, his mother’s contribution holds equally important weight. Verstappen’s mother, Sophie Kumpen, was also a racing driver who was incredibly successful in the Karting scene.

Explaining her never-ending desire to win, Kumpen once revealed how she was extremely aggressive on the tracks if anyone made her angry. She added one has to be selfish to become a good racer. In the Viaplay documentary ‘Anatomy of a Champion,’ the Dutchman admitted it was his parents’ influence that led to him becoming an aggressive and unforgiving force on the tracks. Even away from the tracks, the three-time world champion rarely shies away from a confrontation, as it might be seen as a sign of weakness.