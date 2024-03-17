“Irrelevant What Happens to Christian”: Red Bull Urged to Prioritize Adrian Newey as Horner Dubbed Replacable

Over the past few weeks, several reports emerged that Adrian Newey might leave Red Bull and join Ferrari. These reports claimed that the Briton’s future at Milton Keynes remains uncertain because of the ongoing controversy surrounding team principal Christian Horner. Amid all the concerns surrounding the future of Horner as team principal, F1 expert Peter Windsor has claimed that Red Bull can still afford to lose the 50-year-old but definitely not Newey.

While speaking to Cameron on his official YouTube channel, Windsor said, “The only thing that matters is what Adrian Newey may or may not do as a result of this (turmoil at Red Bull). It is irrelevant what happens to Christian because there are other Christian Horners around“.

Although Windsor holds Newey in such high regard, Horner believes he can win championships without the 65-year-old’s help. As per a report from Auto Motor und Sport, Horner has claimed that he does not need Newey, Max Verstappen or even Helmut Marko to achieve success with Red Bull.

Since the controversy surrounding Horner has gained so much focus, even the future of Verstappen at Red Bull has now come under doubt. Several reports have claimed that a team like Mercedes can convince the three-time champion to join them. Most of these reports emerged after Max’s father, Jos, publicly urged Red Bull to sack Horner.

Jos Verstappen claimed Christian Horner could damage Red Bull’s reputation

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Jos Verstappen claimed that as long as Christian Horner stays put at Red Bull, the reputation of the Milton Keynes-based outfit will continue to be harmed. The Dutchman is adamant that the Briton’s presence is not good for the sake of Red Bull and wants the team to immediately fire him.

Verstappen made such a request even though the independent barrister hired by Red Bull GmbH had dismissed the grievance against Horner. While the independent barrister has deemed Horner not guilty, the focus is now on Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.

Reports have claimed that Red Bull could suspend the Austrian because of his alleged involvement in compromising Horner by leaking the Briton’s chats. Soon after such reports emerged, Marko himself admitted that Red Bull could take action against him ahead of the Australian Grand Prix. When Max Verstappen was asked about the same, the 26-year-old replied that if Red Bull does end up sacking Marko, he could leave the team as well.

The three-time F1 champion revealed that he remains loyal to Marko and would not feel comfortable staying at Red Bull if the 80-year-old is not around. It is at this stage that rumors emerged that Mercedes could take advantage of the situation and sign Max.