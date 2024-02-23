Is F1 Drive to Survive Commentary Real or Dubbed?

Drive to Survive is back with yet another chapter in its record-breaking series. Like it or not, the Netflix docu-series has inarguably changed the face of the sport. While it might be highly controversial for the purists; new fans, the American audience, big celebrities, and more – Drive to Survive has opened F1’s closed gates to the world. But, the old-time, die-hard fans have been given many reasons to nitpick the show – including its commentary.

In a clarification that demands attention, it appears the voice behind the commentary on Drive to Survive is not that of Will Buxton, but rather Jack Nicholls. Nicholls is a prominent radio commentator for the BBC in the UK. The waves of his commentary ripple through global platforms like Sirius XM in the US and the F1 app.

While some may dismiss the authenticity of the production, attributing any recognizable voice to the final product, the reality is a little different. Jack and occasionally James Allen lend their live commentary to numerous F1 races aired by BBC radio throughout the season in focus.

Surely, the fabric of the show is a mix of various incidents and thus requires various threads of commentary to link these together. It usually draws from the iconic duo of David Croft and Martin Brundle’s Sky Sports F1 broadcasts.

Thus, F1 enthusiasts notice the commentary that seems slightly off. Its meticulous details that only the most fervent F1 fans notice, and might escape the notice of casual viewers. However, the series tries to uphold the sanctity of the sport and try to keep its fanbase happy.

In dissecting the audio landscape, we find snippets borrowed from Sky Sports’ coverage, meanwhile, the voices of Alex Jacques and Alex Brundle from F1 TV come in, perhaps tailored to synthesize the condensed storyline. Yet, amidst this patchwork, the prevalence of dubbed commentary remains irksome to those who notice it.

F1 commentary beyond Drive to Survive

The 2024 F1 commentator and pundit lineups for the UK broadcasters Sky Sports, Channel 4, and F1 TV have been announced.

Sky Sports features a lineup including Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Martin Brundle, and Damon Hill, with David Croft stepping back from commentary duties for select races.

Channel 4’s roster includes Steve Jones, David Coulthard, Mark Webber, and Eddie Jordan among others. F1 TV will showcase talents such as Will Buxton and Laura Winter as lead presenters along with F1 correspondent Lawrence Barretto.

Meanwhile, Alex Jacques, Jolyon Palmer, and James Hinchcliffe along with Alex Brundle occasionally will be part of the F1 TV commentary team.