Is Lewis Hamilton in an Open Relationship With Shakira? ‘Well-Acquainted’ Journalist Hints Towards That Possibility

Following rumors of a supposed romantic relationship between them, Lewis Hamilton and Shakira put F1 fans through quite the roller coaster ride after the Colombian pop star was spotted with Jimmy Butler and the Mercedes driver was seen with two models while on vacation in Ibiza. Now, renowned journalist Jordi Martin, well acquainted with Shakira, has claimed that there isn’t any bad blood between the two of them. He even added that they might be involved in an open relationship.

The rumors about the duo dating escalated when they were spotted together in public on several occasions. Right from their first hangout in Miami to Shakira visiting the track at the Spanish GP, and then heading out to dinner with Hamilton, things kept on getting spicy between the two. The duo were also seen partying in London after the British GP, according to a report by The Sun.

Despite all of this, neither of them has revealed anything official about their relationship status. However, according to Martin, something is quite clearly up between the two, probably in a very non-conventional way.

The Lewis Hamilton – Shakira story has a new twist

Jordi Martin came out to dismiss rumors of a potential falling out between Hamilton and Shakira. According to Marca, he explained that he has spoken to Shakira’s entourage regarding the same and that they have confirmed that she has a strong relationship with Hamilton.

Martin further said, “Between them there has been something more than friendship. The two knew very clearly that there was nothing serious and that there was total freedom between them to do whatever they wanted.”

This suggests that both of them have agreed to be in an open relationship and respect each other’s freedom. Both Hamilton and Shakira are high-profile celebrities and it gets quite difficult for such couples to get along with each other’s busy schedule. This was one of the main reasons why Shakira broke up with Pique in the first place.

The rumored couple aren’t ready?

As for Hamilton, he hasn’t had a single ‘official’ relationship since his split with Nicole Scherzinger. Even though he has been linked to various women, the Brit likes to keep his personal life a secret and keep his focus on Formula 1.

Shakira on the other hand, just came out of a 10+ year long relationship with Pique. Therefore, the superstar singer might not be ready to commit to another individual anytime soon.

There are many rumors and speculations about what is going on between Hamilton and Shakira. However, the reality is, nothing can be said for sure until one of them decides to speak on the issue publicly.