“Isn’t Your Mate Brad Pitt Hosting 11th Team”: Craig Slater Rebuffs Martin Brundle’s Logistical Argument Against Andretti Inclusion

After more than a year of deliberation and debates, F1 has made a decision on Andretti’s bid to join the championship. The American motor racing giant won’t race in F1 in 2025 or 2026. They are, however, free to move another application to join the grid in 2028. Legendary commentator and former driver Martin Brundle tried making sense of the decision in a recent video with Sky Sports. The Briton talked about F1 lacking the logistical capabilities to host an 11th team. He raised the issue of shorter pit lanes that lack the space to house an 11th garage. Brundle also raised the incumbent teams’ concerns about Andretti not adding proportional value to the championship, which they have over the years. However, Craig Slater did not seem impressed with Brundle’s assessment.

Following the 64-year-old’s argument, Slater jokingly replied, “Martin, you’re saying it would cost an awful lot to develop the circuits for an 11th team. Isn’t your mate Brad Pitt hosting an 11th team currently, making that movie?”

Slater picked on FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s rhetoric, who was in favor of hosting an 11th team. The FIA had recently given its blessing to the Andretti-Cadillac consortium to join the grid. However, F1’s decision seems to have settled the debate on who is more powerful – the FIA or the commercial rights holder, FOM.

The verdict has not gone down well with the fans, though. The audience was all for added competition, and knowing Andretti’s proven motor racing pedigree, the prospect was an exciting one.

Is it the end of the road for Andretti’s F1 dream?

The FOM, in its commercial assessment report, ruled out Andretti’s ability to be a “competitive participant”. It also cited the added “operational burden” the promoters would have to bear over the addition of an 11th team.

It was, however, the 16th paragraph of the assessment report that added insult to the injury. The FOM believes it would be F1 that will add value to the Andretti brand and not the other way around.

F1 fans have expressed their anger over this assessment. One fan felt the sport was heading for doom.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ITS__ME__MOH/status/1752718926897709506?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

An American fan questioned Haas’ existence in F1 while expressing their disappointment.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Swervin32_/status/1752724146402799805?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another user suggested a different route to F1 entry.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Casshibra/status/1752721631225532826?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mario Andretti, former F1 champion and father of Michael Andretti, has expressed how “devastated” he is by the news of the rejected bid. As emotions run high, F1 risks the invitation of an anti-competition lawsuit.

Ben Sulayem, however, ruled that out last year. The FIA president, in a comment in October, said, “Maybe it sounds very exciting and threatening to the media. It’s like, it’s very, very nice to them. But it will not go to court, I am sure of that. Why should we go to court?”

The question, however, still looms – will Andretti buy an existing team or wait until 2028 to enter F1? Or worse – give up on the dream?