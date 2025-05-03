“It Is a Fraud”: Lando Norris’ Rumored Girlfriend Magui Corceiro Flags Scam Being Carried Out in Her Name

Magui Corceiro is back in the spotlight—but for a change, it’s not because of her rumored relationship with Lando Norris. Instead, news reports have been circulating claiming she has been arrested, with online campaigns even calling for her release.

As is often the case, however, it’s fake news. Corceiro took to Instagram to caution her followers, pointing out the misinformation. After all, she had been posting pictures from a getaway in Portugal just a few days ago. At the time, fans even speculated that she may have been accompanied by Norris, who has reportedly joined her on several vacations over the past year.

Corceiro clarified that she hadn’t been arrested for any reason, but she did draw attention to a crucial detail: the rumors were tied to fraudulent links requesting personal information.

The Portuguese model warned her fans not to click on these links or fall victim to the scam, which was exploiting her name and image.

“There is fake news circulating with my name/image. The link leads to a scam site – do not click! It is fraud. Be careful. very careful!” she wrote in one of her stories.

Posting another screenshot of an Instagram post with the fake news and these fraudulent links, she once again again reiterated, “All fake!!!!! (Don’t click on the links, don’t leave your details)”.

Some Portuguese model named Magui Corceiro who has often been linked with Lando Norris as his girlfriend has cautioned her followers on Instagram about some fake news and a fraud running about her getting arrested. pic.twitter.com/tTFDKCxQ5H — Motorsport Fan (@F1IndyWEC) May 3, 2025

Corceiro has been attending F1 races more frequently these days, presumably to support Norris. While she’s known for her modeling and acting career, the Bristol-born driver has been a major factor behind her recent surge in popularity.

To be fair, the rumors about their relationship haven’t come out of nowhere. Norris and Corceiro have been spotted together on multiple occasions—whether driving one of the Briton’s cars in Monaco or vacationing in Portugal.

While neither has confirmed the relationship publicly—with Norris even stating that he is single—F1 fans on social media have continued to fuel the rumors surrounding the pair.

Still, there have been several moments suggesting that the duo could be dating. Last year, Corceiro was present at the Yas Marina Circuit for the Abu Dhabi GP. Adding further weight to the speculation, Netflix cameras captured Norris kissing the Portuguese model after securing victory in the season finale—an emotional moment that also sealed McLaren’s win in the Constructors’ Championship.