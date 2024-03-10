“It Is My Fault”: Toto Wolff Picks Blame to Keep Mercedes Motivated Amidst Tumultuous Days

Since the regulation changes of 2022, Mercedes has found it difficult to compete for race wins, which has taken an emotional toll on the entire outfit. An outfit that dominated F1 for eight years, suddenly having to settle for third place was a bit of a shock to many working in the factory. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff accepts the blame for this and opens up about the culture he is trying to inculcate within the team to motivate his employees.

Advertisement

Sky Sports F1 released a video where Sky F1 kids presenter, Zac Brown sat down with Wolff for a chat. During their conversation, the Austrian explained that a very important part of the culture he is trying to set up within the organization is “no blame”. Rather, Wolff believes in taking the blame himself for the shortcomings of the team to ensure that there is a no-fear culture within the unit.

Wolff explained, “When there is a problem, fundamentally it is my fault. If the wheel gun isn’t up to the job – my mistake. If something is not right in the coordination, then, fundamentally it’s also my problem.”

Advertisement

Toto Wolff being the team principal wants to lead Mercedes from the front, in its good and bad days. Keeping two competitive drivers like Lewis Hamilton and George Russell motivated is also difficult, but in the end, it all comes down to hard work and patience. Mercedes has been trying its best to make the best of the current regulations and get back to winning ways. Unfortunately, they haven’t been able to do that so far.

Is Mercedes not able to crack the latest regulations?

The 2022 regulation reset focused on the re-introduction of “ground-effect” cars. This is exactly where the Brackley-based team started to fail. Even after two years of dealing with the latest era of F1 cars, the engineers have failed to properly grasp the concept.

On the other hand, Adrian Newey-led Red Bull has aced these regulations. It shouldn’t come as a surprise because, during his formal education, Newey had done his university thesis on ground-effect aerodynamics according to his autobiography – How to Build a Car.

The current ruleset is going to subsist till the end of the 2025 season. Hence, the Silver Arrows have pinned their hopes on the 2026 regulation overhaul to be the silver bullet that takes them back to the front of the grid.