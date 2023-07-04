“It Looks Pretty Terrible”: Max Verstappen Worried About His F1 Future And Red Bull Boss Agrees

Currently, Max Verstappen is enjoying his reign in F1, one that goes unchallenged with his recent 5-race win streak. Resorting to side-quests during the race to keep things interesting; it only speaks to the power the Red Bull holds. However, looking at what could mark the end of their era, Verstappen is worried.

Advertisement

It is believed that the next regulation change will be the one to truly give other teams a shot at challenging Red Bull. Having perfectly manifested the 2022 change into what is a near-perfect car this season, it would be a task to come close to replicating what Newey and his team have achieved.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/redbullracing/status/1675561938787467265?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Thus, the countdown is set to 2026. However, with Red Bull having ample time on their hands, they have tested the 2026 car at their factory simulator.

Max Verstappen warns FIA about the 2026 car

Things aren’t looking good right now for the team. Although there is a lot of time to change and perfect their idea, Verstappen shared his initial thoughts on the 2026 rules after looking at their challenger.

Speaking to DAZN, Verstappen revealed during the Austrian GP, “I’ve been talking about it with the team as well, and I’ve seen the data already in the simulator as well. To me, it looks pretty terrible.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/redbullracing/status/1675561938787467265?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The champion further explained that while going down the straight on Monza, he had to develop a weird strategy. “I don’t know what it is, like four or five hundred (meters) before the end of the straight, you have to downshift because it’s faster. I think that’s not the way to go. But of course, it’s probably one of the worst circuits.”

Advertisement

Verstappen boils it down to the ICE; stating that whoever has the most powerful engine would have the upper hand. Thus, he warns the FIA. “I don’t think that should be the intention of F1, because then a massive development war will start again, and it will be quite expensive to probably find a few horsepower here and there.”

Christian Horner agrees with Verstappen’s analysis

Max Verstappen didn’t leave his warning without a solution. According to the driver that aerodynamics should be the focus. Not only is it something one has little control over, but the cars will also have less aerodynamic resistance. “Therefore, it will be even more difficult to overtake on the straights,” Verstappen insists.

All in all, excitement was not the sentiment. ” Yes, we have to seriously look at this because 2026 is not that far away. And right now, to me, it looks very bad from all the numbers and from what I already see in the data. Therefore, it is not something that I am excited about at the moment.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1675973437926305793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Christian Horner mirrors this feeling. Agreeing with Verstappen’s statements, Horner expressed, “Perhaps where we need to pay urgent attention before it is too late is the 2026 regulation.”

Worried, Horner stated that they are focusing on the relationship between combustion power and electric power “to make sure we are not creating a technical Frankenstein.”

Horner also shared the same worries about the aerodynamics of the car. “The chassis to compensate for moving aerodynamics to such an extent and reduce drag to such a level that racing will suffer.”

Although Red Bull is rushing to create the perfect future, we can only wait to see how other teams interpret it. And if Milton Keynes is already creating its 2026 beast, everyone should be bothered.