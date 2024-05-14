With Recent Statement, Max Verstappen Dismisses Desire to Rebuild Mercedes and Declares Loyalty With Red Bull

Due to turmoil within Red Bull, Max Verstappen has been touted to leave Milton-Keynes and join Mercedes after the 2024 season. However, the Dutchman has never shown public intent to complete the move, and his recent statement, all but ends rumors of him linking up with the Silver Arrows.

While speaking to Sky Sports F1, Verstappen said,

“I’m very happy with where I am. I want to be in the fastest car, that’s what I have always said – with the team we have that at the moment, and that’s what we can also have next year.”

Verstappen’s initial comments suggest that he has no intention of leaving Red Bull, a team that has helped him achieve legendary status in F1. He has won three back-to-back World Championships and is the heavy favorite to win his fourth this season. Furthermore, the 26-year-old is not interested in rebuilding Mercedes – a team that is stuck in the midfield.

Rumors linking Verstappen to a move away from Red Bull caught steam off the back of Adrian Newey’s departure earlier this month. The British engineer’s presence was reportedly a crucial factor behind the Dutch driver staying behind.

However, at least from the outside, Verstappen seems to remain unfazed by the recent developments within his team.

Has Red Bull given Max Verstappen a reason to leave?

During his interview, Verstappen was reminded of his earlier comments regarding stability within Red Bull. He claimed that only a “peaceful environment” could make him stay.

His response during the chat reiterated that belief. Verstappen is only interested in winning and wants to do his talking on the track. However, the behind-the-scenes drama in Milton Keynes is acting as a distraction. This is something the 26-year-old doesn’t appreciate.

Moreover, Verstappen doesn’t have as dominant a grasp over his rivals in 2024 as he did last year. Out of six races, he has already lost two with Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris dethroning him in Melbourne and Miami respectively.

Signs point towards cracks within the walls of the Austrian stable. It could rise to a situation where Verstappen would want to head for the exit doors.