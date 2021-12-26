F1

“It was a great battle upfront and they managed to keep it clean, no crashes, no contact.” – Ferrari star driver thankful over a brilliant and safe end to the championship

"It was a great battle upfront and they managed to keep it clean, no crashes, no contact." - Ferrari star driver thankful over a brilliant and safe end to the championship
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
Ajinkya Rahane playing: Why are Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer not playing today's 1st Test between South Africa and India in Centurion?
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"It was a great battle upfront and they managed to keep it clean, no crashes, no contact." - Ferrari star driver thankful over a brilliant and safe end to the championship
“It was a great battle upfront and they managed to keep it clean, no crashes, no contact.” – Ferrari star driver thankful over a brilliant and safe end to the championship

Ferrari driver Sainz admitted he felt relieved that “nothing strange” happened between the championship contenders.…