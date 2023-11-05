“It Was Horrible”: Sprint Race Leaves Lewis Hamilton Uninspired Ahead of Main Race on Sunday

After back-to-back stunning performances in the United States and Mexico, Lewis Hamilton had a tough start to the weekend in Sao Paolo. The British driver started the race in P5 but finished in P7. Now, he comes out to reveal that he is uninspired ahead of the main race on Sunday.

Advertisement

Talking about this, the seven-time world champion said as per deni on X, “It was horrible. It was not enjoyable whatsoever. Had a good start, then after that just struggled with the balance. Loads of understeer then snap oversteer – was just fighting the car from very early on. And then I had no tyres in the end.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/1720921550612734328?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Given how massively overpowered Red Bull and McLaren are currently, there are chances that Oscar Piastri and Sergio Perez overtake Hamilton and his teammate George Russell on Sunday.

There are also chances about Ferrari overtaking the Mercedes duo. Ferrari sacrificed their sprint performance just so that they have a shot at a good result in the main race. Thus, the British driver is not feeling at his very best and wants the season to conclude as soon as possible.

Lewis Hamilton endured a tough day driving W14

Despite sparks of brilliance from Mercedes regarding the W14, the team mainly failed the drivers on Saturday. On one hand, Russell failed to keep his lead over Lando Norris and Sergio Perez. On the other hand, Hamilton could not keep Charles Leclerc and Yuki Tsunoda behind for a long time.

Reportedly, the W14 suffered from balance issues and if that does not get rectified, they will likely suffer on Sunday too.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/1720881418807464058?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Lewis Hamilton is happy that he will have to drive the W14 in just two more races after the Soa Paolo GP. He expects to get done with the current challenger very soon and wants the teams to start working on the car for next year.

As for this season, the Brackley-based team needs to have their work cut out if they want to keep P2 in the Constructors’ championship safe. Ferrari is on a hunt for the place behind Red Bull and they are just 24 points behind with three races remaining.