“It’s a Big Thing”: Sebastian Vettel Claims Lewis Hamilton Would Find It ‘Hard’ to Adapt to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton is arguably going to face his toughest challenge in 2025, as for the first time he will be driving for a non-British team and one that is not backed by Mercedes, having driven for the Mercedes works team and McLaren previously.

His move to Ferrari means that he will need to acclimatize himself to a culture that is way different from anything he has experienced previously.

Speaking about the challenges that lay ahead for the Briton, one of Hamilton’s biggest rivals and former Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel outlined how it will be the biggest hurdle that the seven-time world champion will face.

“It’s a big thing. Anyone who changes teams takes a big step. It’s a different culture. Obviously, most of the teams are English, only two are Italian. That’s probably the biggest change,” the German former driver told the Italian branch of Motorsport. Assimilating into the culture at Ferrari won’t be the only daunting task facing the 40-year-old, though.

This would probably also be the first time when he is unlikely to be the number one driver on the team. Charles Leclerc has been within the Ferrari setup from the beginning of his racing career.

So, for Hamilton to assert his dominance within the squad, he will have to gain the trust of his team members — which would be a tough task, considering Leclerc’s hold on the team. Former F1 drivers like Ralf Schumacher have already claimed that Leclerc could force Hamilton into retirement by outperforming him.

Now, Vettel has highlighted similar concerns. “He’s (Leclerc) always been there, so it’s hard for them to unload him for Lewis. I’m not saying it’s impossible for Lewis, but it’s just that they won’t stop taking care of it and hoping that Leclerc can do his job,” explained Vettel.

In any case, despite the challenges ahead, the four-time world champion was happy for his former nemesis. He emphasized how driving for a team like Ferrari is always going to be an honor, irrespective of its downsides.