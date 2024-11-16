mobile app bar

“It’s Close to F1”: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Take Ferrari’s $3.9 Million Car Out for Spin

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari HP, Monaco, 16 , Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari HP, Spain, 55 , USA, Formula 1 World Championship, Grand Prix of the United States of America, Circuit of the Americas Austin

Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari HP, Monaco, 16 , Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari HP, Spain, 55 , USA, Formula 1 World Championship, Grand Prix of the United States of America, Circuit of the Americas Austin | Credits: IMAGO / Eibner

Driving Ferrari’s best cars frequently is a luxury most people can dream of, but Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz can do so anytime they want. In fact, Ferrari asks them to test the new machinery — to get feedback and also because they are extremely marketable.

Being a part of Scuderia Ferrari in F1 took Leclerc and Sainz to Fiorano earlier this week, where they tested out the F80, a ‘beast’ as the Monegasque driver described it.

Both drivers, who drove it at different times, looked extremely excited from the very get-go. The initial feedback provided was also straightforward, but one that was vital, as Leclerc praised the car’s predictability.

It has a V6 engine capable of producing up to 1200 horsepower, which brought a smile to the Ferrari drivers’ faces. “Feels like a race car,” said Leclerc. “But a predictable race car,” he added, importantly. “I love the fact that you don’t have to steer a lot.” 

The F80, which can go from 0-200 mph in just 5.75 seconds had similarities to an F1 challenger, which Sainz pointed out. The 30-year-old said, “It’s close to F1”, as he guided the black and white striped car around the fabled track in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. “It’s incredible how much power it has.” 

A wonderful experience for both drivers, who got to test the F80, which costs $3.9 million in retail, for free. Leclerc, who has been at Ferrari since 2019, also revealed that out of all the cars made by the Maranello-based squad to date, it had the best balance. Surely, the 27-year-old will get his hands on many more in the coming years, unlike Sainz.

For the Madrid-born driver, the F80 experience would have been particularly special as it was likely one of the (if not the) last tests he would take part in for Ferrari. In just a few weeks, he will leave for Williams, with whom he signed a multi-year contract earlier this season.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these