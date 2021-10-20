“I’ve been driving it since January”: Carlos Sainz has had enough time with the 2022 car to gauge Ferrari’s changes for next year

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has spent almost 10 months on the 2022 car in the simulator. He is optimistic but not a foolish amount in expectations for next year.

The 2022 season will see a radically different car being driven by all the teams. However, different teams have got different expectations from next year’s car. Some teams have even spent more time focusing on the 2022 car than the current season’s.

“I’ve been driving it since January, so you can imagine how many hours I spent there! I don’t remember exactly when we did the first session, but I drove it many times this year, the last session was last week,” the Ferrari driver explained.

“In addition, after each Pirelli test (with 18 ”tires) carried out this season, we tried to optimize the virtual model of the tire, and then test it on the simulator.”

Recently, McLaren’s Lando Norris shared his thoughts on their 2022 car. His reviews however might have been more on the negative side.

When asked how Sainz’s experience with the 2022 car fared as compared to Norris’, The Spaniard had an interesting take on the culture among drivers.

“This is the million-dollar question in the paddock today. I know how our car feels, and among drivers, we ask ourselves: how is yours? I think there is starting to be a trend in the paddock, and especially among the riders, according to which we are going in a bad direction,” the Ferrari driver elaborated.

“Think we are still a long way from what we will feel when we are on the track behind the wheel of the real car. It will be a big change, and in the end it will be appreciated.”

It was at this point the driver refused to answer any more questions about the 2022 car citing he “can’t talk about it”.

Sainz is right at home with Ferrari

Sainz’s move to Ferrari and his adapting to the team and car has been a widely discussed topic ever since the Spanish driver proved his mettle in the red jumpsuit.

You wanted more pics from this day, so here you go. More pics 😁#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/8xKWhiwltV — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) October 12, 2021

He has been performing on par with teammate Charles Leclerc and has also formed a good rapport with the team. One of the biggest factors in his success at Ferrari is his capability to talk to the engineers and give them also engineer-like feedback about the car.

Sainz has also dealt with the media a lot more than he was used to from his days back in other teams. The limelight which the red jumpsuit brings along with it took the Spaniard by surprise.

“A little news, when Ferrari is involved, can become great news, it happens often in Italy, and it is something that I am learning to manage.”

Sainz concluded by confessing that he’s still learning how to go around this aspect of the Ferrari drive. “I’m learning, managing these aspects is not easy at all.”

Carlos along with Charles will continue their battle with McLaren at the US GP which is to be held this week. The gap in the Constructor’s standings is as close as ever with the British team staying ahead just by 7.5 points.

Also read: Lando Norris finds it amusing to see Daniel Ricciardo struggle with McLaren while Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso are booming with their respective teams

​