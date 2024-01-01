“I’ve Got to Raise More Money”: Lewis Hamilton Opens Up About Needing Financial Aid to Get His Career’s Work a Boost

Apart from being a full-time Formula 1 driver, Lewis Hamilton also has one target in life and that is to take Mission 44 to a new height. However, it is easier said than done as the man with $285 million as his net worth is also short of money. Therefore, he needs capital finance to fund his career’s work, that is Mission 44.

Speaking about this, Hamilton said in a report published by Motorsport, “I don’t know how far that can go and I’m trying to expand it, and that means I’ve got to raise more money.”

Hamilton has been a voice of equality and inclusivity in motorsport for a long time now. Therefore, to make this fight of him give a new horizon, the seven-time world champion established Mission 44 in 2021.

The mission works on empowering underrepresented communities and giving them the impetus to choose the right career in life. Such as opening doors to careers within STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics] as well as in Motorsport and Creative Industries.

Notably, Mission 44 also built a more inclusive education system led by diverse teaching staff and empowered young people to become an influential force for change. Interestingly, Mission 44 has already started to make changes in its respective field.

Admittedly, Hamilton is one of the richest F1 drivers on the planet and has already pledged over $25 million to his mission. However, it is not always possible for a single man to take control of such a huge mission. Therefore, the mission needs a lot of funding to make further progress, as per Hamilton.

Hamilton and his achievements with Mission 44

Lewis Hamilton has been working for Mission 44 tirelessly off late and as a result, witnessed success. He managed to convince Sky Sports to fund his organization and has ties with F1 Driver Academy where they support female drivers to bring more diversity in motorsport and reduce gender disparity.

Apart from this, Hamilton also has a team in the Extreme E Series named Team X44 where he got people in key positions in order to bring more diversity to this series. Therefore, all these act as the perfect setup for the Mercedes driver’s dream of removing white supremacy in the sport.

Admittedly, Hamilton has received enormous support from fans and experts alike in his initiative with Mission 44. The fans often take to their social media accounts to applaud the work done by the organization and the seven-time world champion.