James Vowles Believes His Lineup is Better Than Hamilton-Leclerc or Norris-Piastri

Williams announced Carlos Sainz as its driver for 2025, and along with Alex Albon, the two will form an exciting lineup. In fact, Team Principal James Vowles feels that his pairing will be the best on the F1 grid.

Vowles placed Sainz and Albon ahead of the much-discussed McLaren, and 2025 Ferrari pairings of Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc respectively.

“That’s my opinion of it,” said Vowles on the Beyond the Grid podcast. “And I’ll explain some of the reasons behind it to a certain extent. They’re both performing at a very high level.”

According to Vowles, Sainz and Albon’s work ethic and determination set them apart. He recalled how Sainz has faced some incredibly tough teammates over the years, including Norris, Leclerc, and even Max Verstappen. While Sainz hasn’t always beaten them outright, Vowles believes he’s consistently been competitive and in the mix.

BREAKING: Carlos Sainz to join Williams Racing from 2025#F1 pic.twitter.com/3O3ROhrEES — Formula 1 (@F1) July 29, 2024

Labeling Sainz as someone who ‘drives the team forward,’ Vowles noted that the Madrid-born driver dedicates every minute to working hard for the team’s success. He also described Albon as having a similar mindset, which is why Vowles ranks his lineup above the more common choices for ‘the best on the grid.’

“My job is I want this to be a successful organization… And that’s what I’m looking forward to,” Vowles added.

Albon and Sainz would have to wait for a year to reap the benefits of all the work they’ll be putting in next year as Vowles looks to sacrifice 2025 in favor of 2026.

Williams to shift focus toward 2026 regulations

Vowles has been actively recruiting, and announcing the signing of over 20 major engineers from competing teams. He also explained that when he arrived at Williams, the infrastructure was a decade behind that of its competitors. Fortunately, this gap has been addressed through investments and support from Dorilton Capital.

However, rather than creeping towards the front, Vowles plans on making a big leap and is already focusing on the 2026 season with the new regulations. It’ll present a clean drawing board for every team and starting the development early can help Williams get back to the front of the grid.

Vowles continued, “There are good developments ongoing, just as a continuation of 24 to 25. There’s a but to it. You already know my opinion. Everything’s about 26. So 25 will be sacrificed.”

As such, 2025 could be the year Sainz and Albon internally prepare for a major push.