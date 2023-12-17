Jos Verstappen’s Insane Move of Literally Driving Over His Rival Explains the Enigma That Is Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen’s intense competitive spirit, passed down from his father Jos Verstappen, is vividly depicted in Mark Hughes’ biography of Verstappen, titled ‘Unstoppable.’ The biography delves into revealing a karting incident from Jos’s past, highlighting an unyielding drive for victory rather than championship titles. Interestingly this anecdote also underscores Max’s binary approach to racing, mirroring his father’s philosophy.

The author, before alluding to the incident involving Jos Verstappen, highlights that Max Verstappen shares two similar characteristics with his father. While elaborating he writes, “Two things about Max Verstappen: his competitive zeal is extraordinarily intense, even by the standards of an F1 driver. “

Adding further Mark writes, “He tends to be binary in his assessment of situations black or white, not grey. These are traits shared with his father.”

The author eventually discloses the incident, recounting a story shared by Kees Van der Grint, who observed both junior and senior Verstappen. Grint shares that Jos’s determination to win a single race in the European kart championship, despite needing only a third or fourth-place finish for the title, mirrors Max’s racing mindset.

Considering this Grint said, ” That’s part of the Verstappen DNA and it’s very hard to fight that. It’s the same with Max.”

In addition, Grint stressed that Verstappen, akin to his father, may not exhibit recklessness openly but shares an internal lack of respect for anyone as a rival. In conclusion, Grint pointed out that this racing approach has shaped Verstappen’s legacy, turning him into a formidable force driven by an unwavering determination to secure the leading position.

How does Max Verstappen represent a unique fusion of traits derived from his parents?

Over the past two years, Max Verstappen has redefined domination in Formula 1 with an unwavering passion for winning every race. Considering this outstanding performance, analysts and experts have consistently contemplated the factors that contributed to the emergence of the Dutch Lion.

However, it appears that fans now have a more comprehensive understanding. Within Max Verstappen’s biography, Frits van Amersfoort, who once managed both Max and Jos, provides a racing-oriented viewpoint.

According to him, Max embodies a flawless fusion of intensity and aggression behind the wheel, coupled with a laid-back demeanor off the track. Expanding on this, Amersfoort emphasized that this combination poses a greater threat than the innate racing talent itself.

Nevertheless, the former team boss of Verstappen eventually reveals where this fusion has come from. In light of this Van Amersfoort said, “You know, the sheer eagerness and animal side of Max comes from Jos, and the social side from Sophie. It’s the perfect mix. I don’t think in a laboratory they could have achieved the same, what these two people did!”

Thus, the fusion of these scientifically perfected elements has played a crucial role in Verstappen’s attainment of some highly dominant records. Ones that will be difficult for the younger generation to surpass in the coming years.