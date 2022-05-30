“Just give the Title to Max Verstappen at the start of the season”- Ferrari fans lash out at the FIA for not penalizing the Red Bull drivers in Monaco

After the 2022 Monaco GP, Ferrari lodged a protest against Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez for crossing the pit exit line.

Monaco delivered an action packed race this time. It started with a Ferrari 1-2 on the cards, but a poor strategy gamble by them handed the race over the Perez. Sainz took P2, with Verstappen behind in third.

The driver who suffered the most was Charles Leclerc, who was all set for a comfortable home race win. Ferrari’s goof-up took that away, and the 24-year old finished fourth instead.

There was controversy after the race ended however. Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto admitted that they themselves were to blame for the team’s missed opportunity. However, the Scuderia were also not pleased with how Verstappen and Perez appeared to have crossed the yellow line on the pit exit. They lodged a protest on Sunday after the race, which was soon rejected.

Nothing new, don’t you know how max won championship last year. — Alakshendra (@Alakshendra) May 30, 2022

This led to backlash from Ferrari and other fans on social media. The report that they published, didn’t give enough clarity as to why the protest was rejected. Binotto demanded a clear explanation regarding the same.

Also read: “I probably signed too early”– Sergio Perez hints contract extension with Red Bull after Monaco GP triumph

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s protest being rejected was injustice, says Binotto

Sky Sports commentator David Croft provided some insight on the matter after the race. He too, seemed confused as to why the FIA didn’t provide a better explanation. Croft took it upon himself to criticize yesterday’s race director Eduardo Freitas.

Crofty – it’s all total bollocks and constantly a complete joke how the FIA changes the rules to suit each time they make a bad decision. Just give Max & RB the title at the start of the season and we can all have an extended holiday. — Daniel (Dan) Selby (@danielselby) May 29, 2022

“My understanding is that,” he said on Twitter. “Whilst the Event notes say ‘drivers must keep to the right of the line’ the FIA Sporting Code states ‘drivers must not cross the line’. Both protests dismissed. Why are Race Director Event Notes not consistent with the sporting code?

Another thing which Binotto pointed out was a tyre issue. Five minutes before the start, tyres had to be fitted in all the cars. But Red Bull’s cars didn’t have tyres on them yet. This made him feel a ‘sense of injustice’.

“We made mistakes,” he said. “Because when you end up 4th from 1st it means that something wrong was done. However, I also feel a sense of injustice. At the start with 5 minutes to go, the tires had to be fitted and Red Bull was without tires.”

Leclerc is now nine points behind Championship leader Verstappen. Perez’s win means he too is now in the running for a Title fight, being just 15 points behind his teammate.

Also read: “It hurts at home”- Charles Leclerc makes heartbreaking response to Mattia Binotto’s consolation