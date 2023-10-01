After Locking Oscar Piastri, McLaren in Conversation to Upgrade $20,000,000 Lando Norris’ Contract to Save Him from Prying Eyes

Oscar Piastri now has his future confirmed at McLaren until the end of the 2026 season as he recently signed an extension with the team. With the Woking-based outfit having successfully extended the contract of one of their drivers, they are now keen to also provide an upgrade to Lando Norris amid massive interest from other teams. The 23-year-old has reportedly already held discussions with the Woking-based outfit, who are all set to provide him an upgrade on his current $20,000,000 deal.

Even though Norris’ contract expires at the end of the 2025 season, McLaren are yet keen to provide him an upgrade because many F1 experts have speculated that the top teams will have their eyes on him. One of them is undoubtedly Red Bull, with team principal Christian Horner admitting that he once approached the young Briton.

The 49-year-old had previously stated that they failed to sign Norris as the nine-time podium finisher remains committed to McLaren. Now, with the Woking-based outfit keen to upgrade the 23-year-old’s contract, he is likely to stay at the team even longer.

Andrea Stella explains the talks his side has had with Lando Norris

In a recent interview with speedcafe.com, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella shed light on the talks his side has had with Lando Norris so far. The Italian began by explaining how he is happy with the conversations his side has so far had with the 23-year-old.

Stella then added, “With Lando, we are doing exactly the same, trying to prove as much as possible on track that what we say [is realised], and trying to create a sense of this is going to continue over the coming years. I will be at discomfort, myself, having a conversation with a driver where I’m trying to persuade him playing cards that I don’t have in my hands“.

The 52-year-old has made it clear about how he does not want to be in a position where a driver comes and tells him that something that was promised has not happened. However, it is pertinent to note that it will not just be money that will motivate Norris to stay at McLaren.

Norris will want McLaren to close the gap to Red Bull

Lando Norris gave an interview to Sky Sports earlier this year where he opened up on how he had begun to lose patience at McLaren. The 23-year-old said that while he is incredibly grateful to the team, he did have thoughts on occasions about wanting to leave to fulfill his personal goals.

However, with Mclaren showing an incredible improvement in performance from the start of the season, Norris stated that it became easier for him to decide to stay with the team for a bit longer. After stating the same, he however did make it clear that he is desperate to win at least a race as soon as possible.

Even though Norris can win races if he does move to Red Bull, the Briton’s first priority is to try his best to win at McLaren. Only if he is not able to do so, he said he will think about moving elsewhere sometime in the future.