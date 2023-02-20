Lance Stroll Accident: Aston Martin Driver to Miss Out on F1 Pre-season Testing

Aston Martin F1 driver Lance Stroll will miss out on the F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain that is scheduled to be held on 23 February.

Stroll had a bike accident while training and he is slightly injured. The Canadian driver was training in Spain when he had the accident.

While he is expected to recover quickly, no statements have been made about whether or not he will be able to participate in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

On the team’s official website, Stroll released a statement saying that he hopes to bounce back as quickly as possible.

The team has not announced his replacement at the testing yet but there is a good chance that we will see more track time from him.

Lance Stroll will miss pre-season testing due to being “involved in a minor accident and sustained injuries” on a bicycle during training preparations in Spain #F1 — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) February 20, 2023

Why is pre-season F1 testing important for the teams?

The pre-season testing is a crucial period for the F1 teams. It gives the drivers an opportunity to get settled in the new car before the first lights of the season.

The first race of the season is set to be held on 5 March and the pre-season testing is the best opportunity for them to be able to set a strategy ahead of the season.

The time that Stroll will be missing due to his injury might put him at a disadvantage as compared to his teammate and other competitors on the track.

Who can replace Lance Stroll at pre-season testing?

For the time being, the team has two reserve drivers Felipe Drugovich and current F2 champion and ex-McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne.

So the team is now in a tough spot to choose from the two options. Although, since Vandoorne is now competing in Formula E with the DS Penske team, he might make the decision easy.

The Round 6 of Formula E is set to take place in Sao Paulo on 25 March.

