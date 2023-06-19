Christian Horner’s Wife Geri Halliwell Set to Make Hollywood Debut in a Racing Movie; And No, It’s Not in Lewis Hamilton’s Production

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner’s wife, Geri Halliwell, is set to make her box-office debut in Hollywood. However, the movie she features is not the much-anticipated Brad Pitt starrer being co-produced by Lewis Hamilton.

The former Spice Girl member will be featured in the upcoming movie ‘Gran Turismo’. She will be seen sharing screens with David Harbour and Orlando Bloom in the racing-based movie.

Geri Halliwell is married to Christian Horner, one of the most successful F1 team bosses, who knows a thing or two about racing. Prominently known as ‘Ginger Spice’ from her singing days, Halliwell is no stranger to fame. Despite being in the spotlight for many years, the singer never received a big break in films.

Geri Halliwell to star in ‘Gran Turismo’ movie

Geri Halliwell is set to play an influential role in the upcoming “Gran Turismo” movie. She plays the role of Lesley Mardenborough, the mother of Jann Mardenborough, an aspiring teenage racing driver.

GT Academy director and ‘The Race’ founder, Darren Cox was involved in the inception of the movie. Being familiar faces, Cox could have pitched Halliwell’s name for the role.

Halliwell told the Metro.UK why she accepted the role for her silver screen debut. She claimed, “The script from the beginning of Gran Turismo was fantastic, it’s a great story, it’s inspiring, it’s real. It’s action but it’s un-airbrushed and there’s a huge amount of heart.”

‘Blood Diamond’ actor Djimon Hounsou plays Halliwell’s partner in the movie. ‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour plays the role of Jann’s trainer. All of these stars will be seen on screen when the movie releases on 11th August 2023.

Halliwell, along with the star cast, has been spotted promoting the film. Moreover, the cast attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and was also present during the 2023 Monaco GP. Notably, this is not the first time Halliwell premiered on screens.

Halliwell was last seen in ‘Drive to Survive’

Fans of F1’s Netflix docuseries, ‘Drive To Survive’ might find Geri Halliwell a familiar face. She has made an appearance in the recent edition of the series along with her husband Christian Horner.

In one of the episodes, the Horners were spotted relaxing in their expansive Oxfordshire country home, spending family time during the F1 summer break. They talked about Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes’s post-summer break plans and the infamous Oscar Piastri-Alpine saga.

Halliwell claims she was inspired to play the role of Lesley in the upcoming movie. The movie is based on-true events based on the life of Welsh racer Jann Mardenborough. In 2011, Mardenborough became the third and youngest winner of the GT Academy competition, beating over 90,000 entrants.

For this incredible feat, he was rewarded with a driver’s seat in the 24-Hours of Dubai race. Further, he was spotted by Darren Cox, a motorsport marketing executive, who gave him his big break. Subsequently, he also raced in F3, F2, and the 24 hours of Le Mans.