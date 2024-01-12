Lando Norris’ Adventure Leaves Fans Spellbound as Surreal Sunset In Snow Steals the Show

Star McLaren driver Lando Norris is currently vacationing in Finland during the winter break. During his time off, the Briton tried his hand at skiing in Lapland, Finland, and uploaded a video of the same. The video caught the eye of several fans, who expressed how “aesthetic” the scene of him skiing in the sunset was. Norris indeed put in enormous efforts to shoot the video as he skied with a camera mounted on his head. As a result, he was able to capture the entire view while swerving his way down the hill.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/charnorris4/status/1745782649967591682?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mclandoscar/status/1745782879840305290?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 24-year-old also launched a Lando.mov handle, where he stated he will upload vlogs. However, he has not uploaded any videos yet. Perhaps he can upload the video of him skiing as the first to start his vlog.

Finland has been one of the many places Norris has visited recently. The Briton currently seems to be having a worldwide tour and has already visited countries across three continents.

Lando Norris visited Indonesia and Australia before his trip to Finland

Over the past few weeks of the winter break, Lando Norris has not only visited Bali, Indonesia, but has also taken a trip Down Under in Australia. The Briton visited a temple in Bali and clicked some beautiful pictures for his fans.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1rZD81vSPK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

A few days after, Norris then visited Australia, where he reunited with former McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo. Although none of the two drivers uploaded any pictures together, fans made sure that their outing did not go unnoticed.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/flickericc/status/1744378108101230705?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Over the winter break, Norris also took some time to stream with his good friends, Yung Filly and AngryGinge13. The three often play Fortnite and stream their games for their fans.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Norrislandofans/status/1735078676184682976?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, it is pertinent to note that Norris ‘ended’ his streaming career by bidding a dramatic goodbye. He looked at the camera and tried his best to look sad while saying “goodbye” to his fans. However, considering the way with which he laughed soon after, it is unclear whether the 24-year-old has ended his streaming career for good or not.