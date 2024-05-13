Lando Norris Drives a $242,000 McLaren to the Team HQ to Return the Winner’s Trophy

Following Lando Norris’ first-ever F1 Grand Prix win, the Briton was back in Woking to return the winner’s trophy to the team HQ. The official page of McLaren Automotive recently uploaded a video on their YouTube channel where the entire organization was out to welcome the champion home. While the video was already quite special, the addition of a McLaren Artura made things even more exceptional.

The McLaren Artura is a High-Performance hybrid supercar that features a twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine. Capable of reaching a top speed of 205 mph, the car produces 720 Nm torque and a whopping 691 bhp. While the #4 driver doesn’t currently own an Artura himself, he has designed one, tailor-made to suit his needs.

As seen in the video, Lando Norris drove a blue McLaren Artura down to the team’s HQ. As the entire organization applauded the latest winner of an F1 race, Norris faced some questions about the Miami GP. Thinking back to the Grand Prix, the #4 driver detailed how it was an affair of mixed feelings.

As the end of the race came near, excitement and nervousness took hold of the Briton. Reminding himself to breathe, Norris was confident that he wouldn’t repeat any of his past mistakes. Furthermore, Norris is now confidently looking ahead to adding more trophies to his collection.

Speaking about what’s next, the 24-year-old claimed he was already looking forward to winning more races soon. “As much as I’m happy with one, two sounds better!” He further detailed his pride in the team and talked about the cars that the Automotive department comes up with. Some of which Norris owns himself.

The incredible car collection of Lando Norris

Being a McLaren driver, it is only natural for Lando Norris to own a few of the British brand’s cars. One of them is a 765LT Spider, capable of producing an output of up to 755 hp. Additionally, the Briton also owns a McLaren 720S, a GT, and a 570S. Besides an army of McLaren cars, the driver also owns various other brands’ cars.

These include a V12 Lamborghini Aventador and a Rolls Royce Wraith. Moreover, one can also find a Jaguar F-Type Roadster, a Fiat 500 Jolly, and a Ferrari F8 in his garage. If that wasn’t enough, Norris got himself another car earlier this year.

The latest entrant in Lando Norris’ garage is a Royal Blue Lamborghini Miura P400, which is famous for being the first-ever supercar with a mid-engined setup. Following the addition, the total worth of Norris’ garage now stands at around the $3.5 million mark.