Lando Norris Gets Highly Anticipated Invitation to Sidemen Event After Showcasing Soccer Skills in Paris

Lando Norris is good at a lot of things away from the F1 world including playing games, and golf. However, one thing he isn’t particularly known for is his exploits on the soccer field. Nevertheless, the McLaren star made his way to Paris to showcase some skills and uploaded the same on Instagram. Replying to this, internet personality Vikkstar decided to invite Norris to their annual charity game next year.

With F1 being in the off-season at the moment, Norris decided to travel to Paris and take to the field at the iconic Par de Princes stadium, home of Paris Saint Germain, one of France’s biggest teams. Norris wore a PSG jersey, and kicked the ball around the pitch, hitting some shots into an empty net.

Defending his ability to kick a soccer ball, Norris posted some pictures on his account with the caption, “Had three assists tho”.

Vikram Singh Barn, who is popularly known as Vikkstar, and is one of the founding members of the famous YouTube group Sidemen, thought Norris was good enough for an actual game of soccer in front of a jam-packed stadium. “Sidemen Charity Match next year?” the 28-year-old commented under Norris’ post.

It’s yet to be seen whether Norris accepts Vikkstar’s invitation or not. However, Norris’ interest in soccer remains a rather unfamiliar topic. The Briton plays and talks a lot about golf, but is rarely heard talking about soccer.

Does Lando Norris watch soccer? What team does he support?

Norris did visit Paris Saint Germain’s stadium earlier this week, but he isn’t known to be supporting the French giants, or any team for that matter. As reported by GP Blog, Norris is not a supporter of any soccer team.

Born in Bristol, Norris was a big fan of their local club, Bristol City FC. Additionally, the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo’s performances in a Manchester United Shirt also prompted the McLaren driver to support the Red Devils briefly.

Norris does not support any of them wholeheartedly anymore. However, occasionally, he does travel to stadiums. Most notably, he visited Wembley in 2021, to watch the Final of the Euro 2020 tournament. Unfortunately, that experience will leave a bitter taste in his mouth, since he was a victim of a horrible robbery.

Sidemen is one of the most popular groups in the UK, Norris’ home country. Hence, fans back home will be itching to see Norris lace up a pair of football boots for one of the most anticipated charity events of the year in 2024, should he choose to accept Vikkstar’s invitation.