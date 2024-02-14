Lando Norris Hails Drive to Survive Revolution to Discredit Max Verstappen’s Criticism Days Before Season 6 Release

Max Verstappen has never shied away from slamming Netflix’s ‘Drive to Survive‘ docuseries. The three-time world champion has made his feelings known time and again about how he does not appreciate the way the show sensationalizes its content. However, just days before Season 6 of the show drops, Lando Norris has come out to contradict Verstappen and has hailed what the show has done for the sport.

“Netflix has been great for Formula 1. For us, as a sport, I think you’ve been able to see what goes into it, rather than just a driver putting his helmet on and driving around a circuit,” explained Norris while speaking to a talk show (as quoted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Briton then went on to commend the show for accurately depicting the risks that F1 drivers take to reap the rewards of their exploits. Season 6 of Drive to Survive drops on Netflix on the 23rd of February.

While Max Verstappen dominated the 2023 season, outside the championship fight, a lot went down in the sport. Ferrari and Mercedes’ battle for P2 is likely to feature in the series while the mindboggling turnaround for McLaren could also make an entire episode for the fans.

As for the previous seasons of the docuseries, Verstappen chose to sit out. However, the Dutchman did feature extensively last season.

Verstappen explained his decision to come back by stating (as quoted by Sports Illustrated), “I spoke with them of course before I was going to give an interview. I hope that they understood my message, and I also know that especially being a World Champion, you have to be part of something like that.”

Has Max Verstappen given up on Drive to Survive after just one season?

In the buildup to Season 6 of the series releasing, Netflix released a customary teaser of the show. However, many keen-eyed fans noticed an important omission.

From the marketing posters to the actual teaser of Drive to Survive itself, Max Verstappen was nowhere to be seen. This has bothered fans who assume that the 26-year-old perhaps may have once again decided to boycott the show.

Verstappen was pretty clear when he explained the conditions upon which he chose to involve himself with the series last year. Hence, it may be possible that the three-time world champion was not pleased with how the content he gave was run and chose to sit out of the 2023 edition.