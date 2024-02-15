Lando Norris Is Confident in McLaren for the First Time: “We’re on a Roll”

After hitting rock bottom in Miami last year, where McLaren remained the second slowest on the grid after AlphaTauri, the team put together an incredible comeback. Following the summer break, the side brought updates in Austria, and since the team looked completely different. Even though the team’s season in 2023 ended without a victory, its drivers made a lasting impression on the F1 community. Now, as the 2024 season is just around the corner, Lando Norris wants to start the season with some positivity. Apparently, after the launch of MCL38, the British driver is feeling confident for the first time.

Advertisement

During an interview with This Morning, Lando Norris was asked whether he would be seen on the top step of the podium at the start of the season. Responding to this query, the McLaren driver gave a positive response.

He said, “It’s my goal, it’s our goal. If there’s any season I have had some confidence, I think it’s going to be this one because the team’s in the best place it has ever been.” In addition, Norris also said that he is in the best place and that he wants to continue this way since they are “[the team] just on a little of a roll”.

Advertisement

After debuting in 2019, Norris has participated in 104 Grands Prix. Unfortunately, despite his best efforts, the Briton has failed to secure a single victory. However, the 24-year-old has impressed everyone with his abilities, and as a result, he also got a contract extension beyond 2025.

Hence, it will be interesting to see whether Norris wins a race for the first time in 2024 or not. However, for the #4 driver to take his first win, it would be a very steep task, given the dominance of Max Verstappen.

Lando Norris reacts positively on the idea of challenging Red Bull

Red Bull dominated the F1 season last year, winning 21 of the 22 races. Moreover, Max Verstappen frequently led the race with a lead of over 20 seconds over the second-place finisher. Because of this supreme dominance, the Milton Keynes team only suffered a single defeat in Singapore thanks to Carlos Sainz’s efforts.

Even though Ferrari defeated Red Bull, McLaren continued to be the squad that presented the Austrian outfit with the most formidable opposition. The McLaren drivers not only chased Verstappen and Sergio Perez well in Qatar, but they also outperformed the Mexican driver. Moreover, Piastri and Norris both finished on the podium in the Qatar GP. Piastri even won the sprint race that same weekend.

Advertisement

At the end of the season, both Piastri and Norris’s relentless pursuit paid off, as Norris ended the season with seven podiums (six on P2 and one on P3) and Piastri with two podiums. Following this strong end when McLaren drivers were asked about their chances against Red Bull, the Briton came forward and showed optimism.

He said, “If you were to say ‘are they beatable?’ you’re going to have to say yes. I think we want to believe to say yes, because we were very close at certain times (in 2023) and at certain times we did beat them.” Even though Norris admitted at the end that it would be challenging to beat Red Bull, he remains dedicated to building on their success and going for victories.