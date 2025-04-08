Lando Norris Picks $20.5M McLaren Supercar as One Car to Drive for the Rest of His Life

Lando Norris, racing for the McLaren F1 team during the 2025 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka International Racing Course in Suzuka, Japan Credits: IMAGO / Michael Potts

F1 drivers have access to an array of the world’s finest cars, so picking just one to drive for the rest of their lives is no easy task. With money, access, and passion all in abundance, it’s not just about performance — it’s about emotion, legacy, and style.

At the F175 event earlier this year, Lando Norris was asked a tough but intriguing question: if he had to choose one car and one watch to use for the rest of his life, what would they be?

Without much hesitation, Norris picked the McLaren F1 — a car many regard as one of the greatest sports cars ever built. His choice didn’t come out of nowhere.

Norris has been a McLaren driver for over half a decade and shares a deep connection with the brand. But beyond loyalty, the McLaren F1 stands as a true icon in automotive history. Produced between 1992 and 1998, only 106 units of the McLaren F1 were made, and just 64 of them were road-legal versions.

Its naturally aspirated V12 engine helped it hit a top speed of 240 mph, a record it still holds for cars without turbo or hybrid assistance. Everything about it — from the central driving position to the cutting-edge materials — was ahead of its time.

In 2021, the car’s value reached new heights when a pristine McLaren F1 was sold for $20.5 million at a Gooding & Company auction. This particular example, chassis 029, had only 243 miles on the odometer and was sold in near-factory condition.

This sale not only set a new record for McLaren F1s but also underscored the model’s lasting impact on the car market. Its combination of rarity, performance, and purity has made it a true grail car among collectors.

As for whether Norris already owns one? He doesn’t, at least not yet. But he certainly has a garage that turns heads.

His collection reportedly includes a McLaren 765LT, a Ferrari 488 Pista, and even a classic Land Rover Defender. While none of these rival the McLaren F1, they show his taste leans toward performance with character.

In the same interview, Norris was also asked to choose a watch he’d wear for the rest of his life. He went with a longtime McLaren sponsor — Richard Mille — selecting the CRMA7 in particular. Priced between $600,000 and $1.3 million, the watch is a masterpiece of engineering and design. It also happened to be the one Norris was wearing at the time.

Lando Norris spending his Christmas shopping for Richard Mille watches and driving around in his Ferrari F40 ‍ (via LIKE4G/YT) pic.twitter.com/cu70Is5XOX — Autosport (@autosport) December 15, 2024

He admitted, however, that he’d love to take things a step further, by collaborating with the Swiss watchmakers to create a custom timepiece with his personal touch. While such a watch would likely be released as a limited edition, there’s no doubt it would be a massive hit.