Lando Norris Spends Over $100,000 for His New Self Customized Land Rover

Lando Norris is having the time of his life with his world tour in the off-season. The Briton, however, somehow seems to have managed to spare some time to customize his own Land Rover. The vintage topless Rover is ready for delivery and to join the McLaren ace’s already extensive and expensive garage.

Retro Defenders are a UK-based group that specializes in Rover customizations. They recently posted pictures of the ready-to-takeaway topless Defender 90 on Instagram. They tagged Norris in the post with the caption that read, “Ready for handover.”

The Defender 90 houses a 3.9 liter V8 petrol engine with a manual transmission gearbox. Norris’s latest ride comes with 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels. To tackle muddy terrains, the 275/65 R18 tires will come in handy. The gear levers and the steering wheel are made out of titanium.

The off-roader from 2001 comes with 6 seats without a top. It also houses plush leather seats with a chunky Marshall speaker nestled between the driver and passenger seat.

Lando Norris starts 2024 with a car shopping spree

Norris, being an F1 driver and an enthusiast, boasts of an impressive car collection. The McLaren driver earns nearly $15 million a year. That figure, as per Forbes, excludes his earnings from sponsorships and endorsements. Those can shoot as high as $10 million. His estimated $30 million net worth surely gives him the freedom to splurge on some high-revving beauties.

Before the Defender, Norris most recently added a Lamborghini Miura to his collection. Another vintage, the Miura hit the showrooms for the first time in 1966. It houses a 340 HP V12 engine. The Miura 400’s production came to a close in 1973 as other automakers started to bring out similar concepts. The ‘eyelash headlights’ are one of the striking features of the vintage Lambo that made its way into other manufacturers’ designs as well.

The Miura is not the only Lamborghini to adorn Norris’ garage. He also owns an Aventador that is worth $400,000. The Aventador houses a 6.5-liter V12 engine that can produce 740 HP. It can clock as high as 217 MPH, subject to various conditions, of course.

Being McLaren’s star driver, the 13-time podium holder owns a McLaren 765LT Spider. The $500,000-worth beast joined Norris’ garage in May 2023. It boasts of a 4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that can produce 755 HP. The Spider has an impressive top speed of 205 MPH.

Norris also owns a Rolls Royce Wraith which is worth $320,000. It carries a heavyweight 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine capable of producing 624 HP.