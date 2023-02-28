“Lando Sainz”: F1 Twitter Reacts As Lando Norris Trolls His Best Friend Carlos Sainz’s Family

Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris have been best friends since they partnered with each other in McLaren from 2019-2021. Many even believe there hasn’t been any stronger friendship between any two teammates in Formula 1.

The friendship is held in such high regard by F1 fans that a significant section was infuriated when Netflix tried to showcase animosity between them in season 3 of their production Drive To Survive. Though, the two laughed at the exaggerated projection.

Nevertheless, even after changing sides, the two have still managed to be friends and make time out for each other. One has a team base in Woking, and the other works from Maranello. But as they say, distance makes the heart grow fonder, and that’s what is happening with the duo.

But as of now, both Sainz and Norris are in Bahrain together. A recent photo posted by the McLaren star reveals the two are playing golf before the race weekend starts, and as every good friend, Norris trolls the Spaniard.

Also Read: Former F1 Driver Thinks Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes Will Have To Say ‘Next Year Is Our Year’ With Recent Premier League Team Example

Lando Norris trolls Carlos Sainz and his family; Internet reacts

Norris on Twitter posted a photo of him with the Sainz men— Carlos Sainz Snr., Carlos Sainz Jnr., and the Ferrari star’s manager and cousin Carlos Onoro. Thus, trolling the Carlos trio with a cheeky comment: “Carlos, Carlos, Carlos & me.”

However, the internet was one step ahead of the Brit race driver. Many started claiming that now Norris looks like one of them and should name himself Carlos Sainz to be the fitting piece in the family.

I feel like you’re just an honorary Sainz right now. Lando Sainz 😂🌶️ British Chilli. — Julita (@julitaborczyk) February 28, 2023

Lando just change ur name to carlos and the sainz adoption is offical then — Leema⁵⁵ (@Halyma221) February 28, 2023

Picking up Carlos’s left and right, gonna have a full football team soon of them 😂 — katherine ✨ (@katieamarsh) February 28, 2023

Fans were even happy to see the Carlando romance back on the internet. The duo would be seen less together over the 2023 season as they take on their challenges with their respective teams this weekend.

The Sainz’s and their adopted British https://t.co/8oKytIBcer — Nicole🇲🇽🏎️ ~ F1 era (@sossainz) February 28, 2023

The McLaren frustration

The Bahrain preseason testing wasn’t a good experience for McLaren. The car once again seems to get the new regulations all wrong and could see itself dropping even further on the grid after completing the last year with an unsatisfactory P5.

F1 presenter Will Buxton has even predicted that the Woking-based team could finish last on the grid. He also claimed that the 23-year-old looked frustrated and punched a wall on day three of the testing.

What would be McLaren’s course of action with Aston Martin projecting to take the lead in their performances? That could only be known once they start making amends to the car and it delivers on the track.

Also Read: Former Michael Schumacher Boss, Who Was Denied Entry To Meet Him, Gives Health Update on Ex Ferrari Star After Having Word With Close Source