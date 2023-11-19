Lending His Million-Dollar Voice to F1 Las Vegas, UFC Icon Bruce Buffer Leaves Daniel Ricciardo Geeking on the Racetrack

The Las Vegas GP featured a drivers’ ceremony anchored by the iconic UFC announcer Bruce Buffer. The 69-year-old American, celebrated for his distinctive voice and energetic style, joined the UFC in 1996, creating a legendary career as a ring announcer with his trademark catchphrase, “It’s time,” stealing the limelight before each main event. Interestingly, Buffer transitioned to Formula 1, introducing every driver on the Las Vegas track engagingly. However, what added to the intrigue was the evident thrill on Daniel Ricciardo ‘s face as Buffer announced the driver’s name.

Advertisement

Amidst challenges arising from Friday’s practice session during the Las Vegas GP, a distinct transformation unfolded as the event transitioned from Saturday to the drivers’ ceremony. The fatigue that marked earlier moments appeared to vanish among the drivers, who wholeheartedly embraced the distinctive atmosphere along the renowned Nevada Strip.

Advertisement

However, amidst the general excitement, the moment took a unique turn when Buffer, with his energetic style, introduced each driver, including Ricciardo. It was because of the charismatic introduction leaving the Aussie captivated. When questioned about his reaction to Buffer’s energetic introduction and how it feel to be racing in Las Vegas, Ricciardo driver expressed sheer delight.

He said, ” I’m just stoked to be called out by Bruce Buffer. I love that you have UFC so this is awesome. Feels good. Looking forward to the race, of course. First time here. It’s gonna be an awesome night, so can’t wait.” However, after responding to the cheers Ricciardo also highlighted unknown challenges of the new course. He said, ” I think there’s gonna be, you know, especially the first few laps in the race are gonna be pretty intense.”

Is Daniel Ricciardo seriously in love with UFC?

Daniel Ricciardo stands out among F1 drivers with his diverse sports interests, evident in his recent training session with former UFC champion Max Holloway. The Australian shared intense gym session images on Instagram. This intense session has certainly fascinated the fans given that it occurred post-Ricciardo’s wrist injury and ahead of the highly anticipated Las Vegas GP.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzsY54VrL3w/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Following this surprising crossover, there is speculation about Daniel Ricciardo’s potential venture into the UFC after fulfilling his 2023 and 2024 F1 contractual obligations. This speculation gains weight when recalling his 2018 remarks expressing openness to switching sports.

At that time, he playfully urged UFC President Dana White to bring him into the mix, indicating an interest in combative sports. As per Planet F1 Riccardo said, ” Is it too late to start my MMA career? Will Dana sign me? I am out of contract so maybe I will just swap sports all together. ” So does Ricciardo’s intense training session with Holloway imply that he might soon be exploring opportunities in the world of UFC?