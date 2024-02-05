Lewis Hamilton Can Celebrate His 2025 Ferrari Move by Adding $5.5 Million Historic Car to His Collection

Lewis Hamilton surprised the motorsports community last Thursday by announcing his departure from Mercedes. The seven-time champion is set to join Ferrari in 2025, forming a partnership with Charles Leclerc. However, to commemorate this significant transition, Hamilton might consider adding a $5.5 million car, the 499P Modificata, to his collection. This hypercar is based on the Le Mans-winning technology of Scuderia Ferrari.

Last year, Ferrari created history by winning the Le Mans 24-hour championship in their first attempt in 50 years. Antonio Giovinazzi, James Calado, and Alessandro Pier Guidi were the ones who helped Ferrari secure the win.

Now, this version of the 499P Modificata is reportedly going to be made available for purchase, allowing fans to own it for non-competitive track use. The car has established itself as Ferrari’s premier closed-wheel high-performance vehicle. Additionally, it is set to be released as a slightly altered iteration of the Le Mans model but with increased speed.

This stunning car is likely to capture Lewis Hamilton’s attention, given his strong affinity for Italian cars. Should Hamilton decide to acquire this impressive vehicle, it would join a distinguished lineup in his garage. He already possesses a Ferrari LaFerrari, a Ferrari 599 SA Aperta, and a LaFerrari Aperta in his personal garage.

How does Ferrari plan to cater to Lewis Hamilton’s love for cars?

Lewis Hamilton has been involved in Formula 1 for the last seventeen years and has always had a deep love for automobiles. For him, unlike many other racing drivers, automobiles are more than just pieces of equipment. Last year, in an interview with Hotcars.com, Hamilton shared specifics about his dream vehicle.

He said, “ My dream car at the time I think was a McLaren F1.” He added, “ I didn’t get the McLaren F1 until I was much older. My first car I saved up for was a Ferrari.”

Upon his entry into McLaren, Lewis Hamilton made a request to Ron Dennis for the McLaren F1 LM XP1, the orange prototype of the F1 LM. Although Dennis was ready to grant this wish, there was a condition attached.

Dennis asked Hamilton to achieve victory in both the driver’s title and the Constructors’ title for the team in 2008. While Hamilton did succeed in winning the driver’s title, the team fell short of securing the Constructors’ championship.

As a consequence, the agreement did not materialize, leading Hamilton to eventually opt for a La Ferrari. Reportedly, among the 499 units of this supercar, Hamilton possesses two of them, one with a roof and another with an Aperta.

Besides this, with Hamilton assuming his role at Ferrari in 2025, he is poised to enjoy driving a range of road cars of the Italian brand, mirroring the experiences of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. Hamilton too will most likely receive several Ferraris as gifts, adding to his already extensive collection.

As for Ferrari, they too can benefit by signing Hamilton. The Briton can play a significant role in helping the Italian brand promote themselves.