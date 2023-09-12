Lewis Hamilton Comes Online to Check In But Ends Up Fighting Organ Trade and Getting Offended

Lewis Hamilton, for the longest of times, has rarely made appearances on social media until recently. However, in the past few weeks, he has come online a lot more often and has interacted with his fans. The 38-year-old most recently came online on September 11 to check in with his fans. The Briton received all sorts of replies in return and also ended up fighting organ trade with one of them.

Meanwhile, the last time that Hamilton interacted with his fans on social media was exactly a month ago. The Mercedes driver proudly put up videos of Roscoe skateboarding and informed his fans about how close his dog was to going pro. After having a brief interaction with his fans, he abruptly left by stating two words, “Talk later“.

Lewis Hamilton interacted with several of his fans recently

In the early hours of September 11, Lewis Hamilton took to social media to check in with his fans. After he asked his fans, “How’s everyone,” he got all sorts of replies.

A fan named Deni asked Hamilton to provide insight about a “secret project” he has been working on. In reply, the 38-year-old simply said that he is not ready yet to provide any details about it.

Another fan asked Hamilton when is he releasing his new merchandise, to which the Mercedes driver replied, “Soon“.

Meanwhile, another fan asked Hamilton why does he Tweet if he does not reply “Lil Bro“. The 38-year-old seemingly got offended to the same as he replied, “Lil???”

And then there was another fan named Farinho, who surprisingly said that they would be willing to sell their organs if Hamilton visited the Kyalami Grand Prix in South Africa. On reading the same, Hamilton was a little taken aback and requested his fan not to do the same.

This was one of the few times recently that Hamilton not only came online but also spent a while interacting with his fans. While the 38-year-old’s appearances on social media are now rare, it was not always the case.

Button reveals how Hamilton’s “Twitterfarts” caused a rift between them

In his autobiography, Jenson Button: Life to the Limit: My Autobiography, Jenson Button explains why he believes that Lewis Hamilton “needed to be on Twitter a bit less” after his posts resulted in a rift between them. One such moment took place when Hamilton shockingly took to Twitter and claimed that Button had unfollowed him.

“Just noticed @jensonbutton unfollowed. That’s a shame. After 3 years as teammates, I thought we respected one another but he clearly doesn’t,” wrote Hamilton. Button referred to the same as one of Hamilton’s “weird Twitterfart moments” and made it clear that he had never unfollowed the 38-year-old.

However, this was not the only time that Hamilton’s social media activity resulted in controversy. During the official press conference of the 2016 Japanese Grand Prix, the Mercedes driver was called out for his casual approach after he was seen using Snapchat filters and laughing at the images he was making of his fellow drivers.

As reported by The Guardian, both the FIA and Mercedes took note of Hamilton’s actions. However, no action was taken against the Briton and the 38-year-old was just issued a warning about the same. While Hamilton did apologize for his actions, he did make it clear that he meant no ill toward anyone.