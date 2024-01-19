Lewis Hamilton Dazzles the ‘City of Lights’ at Dior’s Winter Runway Show

Out of all the drivers in F1, no one takes fashion as seriously as Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion spends a lot of time away from the track immersing himself in this world, and he continues to do so ahead of the 2024 season. His latest travels take him to Paris, where he lit up the red carpet at Dior’s Winter Runway Show.

Advertisement

Known as the ‘City of Lights’, Paris is one of the fashion capitals of the world. Dior, which is a French luxury fashion company and one of the biggest brands in the world hosted their Winter Runway show earlier this week in Paris. This was the perfect opportunity for Hamilton to pay a visit to the show before he has to return to Brackley to prepare for the new F1 season.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fiagirly/status/1748344410880799017?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

British designer Kim Jones showcased his collection, and Hamilton, his compatriot traveled to catch a glimpse of what he has to offer. The event took place on the 19th of January, and videos of Hamilton arriving at the event in a stunning brown long-coat went viral all over social media.

Before Hamilton suits up for Mercedes once again, fighting for a potential eighth world title, his fans were certainly very pleased to see him at the Dior event. His outfit earned a lot of plaudits too, on X.

Lewis Hamilton leaves fans awestruck with Dior outfit

Hamilton is always open to new experiences when he is away from the F1 track. One thing is constant, however. That is his passion for trying out different outfits, traveling around the world, and rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest fashion moguls in the industry.

After looking at Hamilton’s all-brown outfit at the Dior Runway show, fans took to X, showcasing their admiration for the Mercedes star.

“My God. What a gorgeous GORGEOUS BABE!” one fan wrote, clearly showing how much they love the outfit.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Ajmystro/status/1748346927299576269?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Other comments were also about how ‘fine’ Hamilton looks. There were GIFs, comments, reactions, and emojis, all thrown at the 39-year-old. Clearly, fans can’t wait until he becomes a regular sighting on their screens once again.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/claireXanda/status/1748345139196518644?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hamilton looking for a memorable 2024 season

Away from the world of fashion, Hamilton’s number one priority remains F1. He is at the supposed twilight of his career but is showing no signs of wanting to retire from the sport. Currently, Hamilton is tied with Schumacher for the most world titles won in F1 (7).

Before the driver from Stevenage hangs up his helmet, he wants that elusive 8th title, that will make him the undisputed GOAT in F1. For that, however, he is heavily dependent on Mercedes’ mechanical package.

Heading into the 2024 season, Hamilton will he hoping that Mercedes fields a strong car. He last won a race in 2021 and will be looking to get back to winning ways this campaign, before its late.